A year ago I quit my job to go full time independent. It’s clearer than ever that we need a robust independent media ecosystem to hold power to account, and the only reason I’m able to do the work I do (not just this newsletter, but my bi-weekly videos, my Free Speech Friday series educating people on civil liberties, my podcast, my social media content, my tech policy and civil rights advocacy work, and so much more)— is because of those of you who pay to support this newsletter.

Since the vast majority of my paid subscribers signed up right after I went independent, these next couple months are extremely make it or break it. I hope that if you like my work, you’ll renew your paid subscription or purchase a new paid one and give me the opportunity to remain independent for another year.

(If you prefer not to subscribe on Substack btw, I’m also now on Patreon!)

Trump recently signed a little-noticed national security directive declaring that a slew of vague and subjective beliefs like “anti-Christian” or “anti-American” are evidence of “radical left violence” and terrorism. The directive is called NSPM-7.

NSPM-7 carries serious implications for freedom of speech. In NSPM-7, Trump directs the Justice Department, the FBI, and other national security agencies to fight his version of political violence, retooling a network of Joint Terrorism Task Forces to focus on “leftist” political violence in America,

recently reported.

Ken joined me for today’s Free Speech Friday to break down NSPM-7 and what it means for speech in America. Under the new directive, anyone expressing views that could be construed as any of the following, could be classified by the government as a terrorist:

anti-Americanism,

anti-capitalism,

anti-Christianity,

support for the overthrow of the United States Government,

extremism on migration,

extremism on race,

extremism on gender

hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family,

hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on religion, and

hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on morality.

Sponsored

At a time when billionaires and tech titans are amassing more power than ever, there’s a growing world of people searching for a better alternative. Hard Reset is for them — a weekly newsletter about tech, labor, and power.

Writer Ariella Steinhorn and reporter Eli Rosenberg uncover the stories big tech and billionaires don’t want you to hear. While thousands of PR professionals spin their narratives, Hard Reset cuts through the noise to reveal what’s really happening — and what we can do about it.

What I’m reading