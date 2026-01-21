Was 2016 really “the last good year”? Everyone on the internet can’t stop posting throwback content, but I wanted to dig into why this particular year looms so large in our cultural memory, when it honestly wasn’t that great of a year!

My friends Matt Bernstein and Kat Tenbarge joined me on my latest podcast episode to unpack what our collective fixation on 2016 reveals about today’s internet, culture, and politics nearly a decade later.

We re-examine the defining moments of 2016, talk about the early days of YouTube, and discuss why boomers don’t seem get the nostalgia. Let me know what you think!

What I’m reading

They Wanted a University Without Cancel Culture. Then Dissenters Were Ousted.

Inside the civil war at the anti-woke university backed by Bari Weiss. - POLITICO

Dumbphone Owners Have Lost Their Minds

All my friends want to ditch their smartphones. It’s cool. They’re cool. But there’s more at stake than they think. - WIRED

Clavicular and contentmaxxing

When everything is content, everything is measurement first and meaning second. “Hitler” is primarily a keyword denoting reliable engagement, not a name denoting immense evil. Hitting yourself in the face with a hammer is rational because it makes more people watch your Kick stream. - How To Do Things With Memes

He Was Indicted for Cyberstalking. His Former Friends Tracked His ChatGPT Meltdown

Throughout multiple arrests and serious mental health diagnoses, 31-year-old relied on OpenAI’s chatbot to validate his behavior. - Rolling Stone

ICE vs. Everyone

Minneapolis learned a lot from the George Floyd protests and it shows. N+1 Magazine

COVID pandemic enters seventh year with no end in sight

We’re facing the 12th major wave of infections. Conservative estimates place cumulative COVID deaths in the U.S. at over 1.2 million, but excess-mortality analyses indicate a substantially higher toll. Transmission continues at high rates—presently at roughly 1 million infections per day, with more than 240 million infections recorded in 2025 alone. Reinfections are widespread, and Long COVID remains a mass disabling condition affecting millions with zero treatments. - Boing Boing

Dramas Keep Showing Us Hapless Men and Hypercompetent Women

Several of the past year’s films center on confused, bumbling protagonists — surrounded by women who are anything but. - NY Times

What Makes a Good Mother?

We keep revising the maternal ideal—and keep falling short of it. - New Yorker

Is a new gambling trend driving us toward armageddon?

Billion-dollar prediction markets like Polymarket enable users to bet on everything from celebrity news to global warfare – what could go wrong? - DAZED

Soft Eugenics in the Age of Self-Improvement

On looksmaxxing and the fear of being human. - Deer is Nice

Share

User Mag news rundown:

Share

For more great content follow my meme page, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and join my Instagram broadcast channel where I share links all week long.

Listen to my podcast Power User on Apple Podcasts:

Or follow Power User on Spotify: