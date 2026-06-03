An OpenAI/a16z-affiliated super PAC is linked to multiple sockpuppet accounts that have been attacking and parodying their opponents with lewd and offensive memes.

By Taylor Lorenz & Tyler Johnston

Last July, ten days after Build American AI, a dark money group tied to pro-AI super PAC Leading the Future, filed its articles of incorporation in Nevada, a new meme page called “Doomers are dumb” cropped up on X. At first, it appeared to be a standard meme account attempting to go viral by posting generic content like “Gay son or thot daughter?“ and joking about getting cheated on by their waifu.

But in October, around the time Build American AI began publicly campaigning, the account pivoted. Suddenly, it began posting relentlessly about AI and sparring with “Jonathan Doomer,” a self-proclaimed AI skeptic who says he quit his job to spread warnings about the technology on Twitter (and who also began posting about AI on the exact same day).