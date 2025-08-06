Since its launch in 2022, ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history. The tool is embedded in more and more areas of daily life and now, new research shows that it's also transforming how we write and speak.

A group of researchers analyzed more than 360,000 YouTube videos and 771,000 podcast episodes from before and after ChatGPT’s release to track the use of ChatGPT-affiliated words like "delve" and "examine."

Adam Aleksic is an etymologist who studies the way the internet is reshaping language. His new book Algospeak tackles all of this. He joined me on this week’s podcast to discuss how ChatGPT and AI is transforming the way we talk, what words we use, and even how we speak! WATCH HERE.

What I’m reading