The entire tech industry has descended into chaos over the past week in a fight that’s fundamentally about who gets to control the future of AI.

The debate is primarily centered around open weight models. After the release of China’s powerful Kimi K3 open-weight model and OpenAI’s autonomous hacking fiasco, there has been a growing lobbying effort from Anthropic to restrict access to open weight AI models. (Open-weight models are AI models whose trained parameters are publicly available. This means anyone can run, study, modify, and build on them without relying on the company that created them).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft, Meta, Google, IBM, Hugging Face, Mozilla, Palantir, Dell and dozens of other massive techn companies have come together to publicly back open weight AI models, while Anthropic argues against them.

Is Anthropic trying to lock down AI before their IPO, or are open-weight models genuinely a threat to global safety? In this episode of Power User, Matthew Berman, co-founder of the tech media outlet Forward Future, joins me to break down the massive debate rocking Silicon Valley and Washington DC. Even Denny’s Diner got involved!

Ultimately, whoever wins will control the future of the tech landscape for decades to come.

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