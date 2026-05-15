For the last decade, Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire dominated the digital landscape. They dominated Facebook, their podcasts soared to the top of the charts, and they seemed untouchable. But now, with a 90% drop in YouTube views, massive layoffs, and the high-profile exit of CEO Jeremy Boreing, Ben Shapiro’s “conservative Disney” empire is crashing and burning.

The Bulwark’s Will Sommer joined me on this week’s episode of Power User to dive deep into the rise and fall of Ben Shapiro. We break down the details of Shapiro’s explosive feud with Candace Owens, the catastrophic failure of his Hollywood ambitions, how a changing Facebook algorithm killed their traffic overnight, and what Ben Shapiro’s fall reveals about the future of conservative media.

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