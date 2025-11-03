A year ago I quit my job to go full time independent. The only reason I’m able to do the work I do (not just this newsletter, but my bi-weekly videos, my Free Speech Friday series educating people on civil liberties, my podcast, civil rights advocacy work, and so much more)— is because of those of you who pay to support this newsletter.

For the first time in fifteen years, there’s a real shot at ending billionaire control of American politics and dismantling Citizens United, but not by getting it overturned.