Last week, I collaborated with feminist YouTuber Ophie Dokie on a video breaking down what has become known as the Misogyny Slop Ecosystem. The misogyny slop ecosystem is a sprawling network of online creators and communities that manufacture and boost smear campaigns against women who speak out for women's rights, or have been victims of gender-based crimes like sexual assault, harassment, or abuse.

Though you might have never heard of it, the misogyny slop ecosystem has radically transformed the online landscape and the content that you see. It plays a central role in the alt-right pipeline for women.

I talked to Ophie Dokie, the brilliant content creator and commentator who coined the term, and in our video we discuss the origins of misogyny slop, exactly what creators and communities make up this ecosystem, how it became so insanely profitable, and how all of it ultimately funnels women directly into the far right media machine.

A deep dive into the complex tragedy of Grimes

I joined two of my best friends, Matt Bernstein and Kat Tenbarge (who has an amazing new newsletter) to break down the strange tapestry of Grimes’s life. We discussed how she went from a certain type of extremely online Tumblr user in the year 2012 to the mother of three of Elon Musk’s children. We went deep on the Internet era that shaped millennials, pipelines to right-wing radicalization, and domestic abuse as a public spectacle. You can watch the video below on Matt’s YouTube channel, and don’t forget to subscribe to mine!

The history of influencers w/ Pop Apologists

What I’m reading

Passes Lawsuit Exposes the Ethical Minefield of Underage Creators

As the lawsuit against Passes plays out, the issue of child influencers will undeniably be thrust further into the spotlight and create a feeding frenzy for regulators and the media. - Passionfruit (I wrote this!)

The questions ChatGPT shouldn’t answer

Should we allow chatbots to answer complex ethical questions about humanity, like the trolly problem? - The Verge

What We Lose When Our Memories Exist Entirely in Our Phones

What have we lost now that most of our memories exist in the cloud instead of things like ticket stubs in an old drawer? - Bloomberg

License to Shill: Inside Amazon’s 007 Takeover

Amazon approached Bond producer Barbara Broccoli with a pitch for a James Bond spin-off series based on Moneypenny. Once it was revealed that Broccoli called the Amazon execs “fucking idiots” to her friends, Jeff Bezos said, “I don’t care what it costs, get rid of her.” - The Hollywood Reporter

What It Takes to Sell Beauty on Douyin

Much like its Western counterpart TikTok, the short-form video app Douyin has become a vital part of the beauty marketing and e-commerce playbook in China. But growth on the app can be just as ephemeral as its trends. - Business of Fashion

The Diabolical World of Phone Scams

How the RCMP busted the biggest fraud ever to target Canadians—and why they can’t keep up anymore. - MacLeans

User Mag news rundown

