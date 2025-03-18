A new study was released that found, once again, that cell phone bans in schools don’t work. The study examined a group of schools, 20 of which engaged in cellphone restriction, 20 of which did not.

The study, like others before it, found no evidence that restricting student’s access to cellphones improved their wellbeing, nor did it improve their grades in reading or math.

“Cellphone bans were never based in good science,” Christopher J Ferguson, Ph.D., an academic who has studied this area, writes. “At this point, I think the evidence that smartphones and social media are not a primary driver of what’s going on with the US’ mental health crisis (which doesn’t only or even primarily affect teens) is pretty solid. Whether cellphones harm class performance/grades…I think the evidence there is less clear either way, although some adjacent literature has not been promising vis-a-vis cellphone bans.”

“Moral panics thrive off of ‘feels’ with evidence accepted only so long as it supports the panic, with people rejecting even the need for science when it does not,” Ferguson writes. “Once again, opinions will change once the old people die.”

I’ve reported on this issue for years, you can watch an episode of Power User where I spoke to a longtime educator about this topic. The crusade to ban cell phones in schools is part of a broader moral panic about kids and technology/smartphones. Brandon Cardet-Hernandez, who I interviewed, wrote about this topic in a column for Education Week.

Reactionary hacks have been pushing the false narrative that social media and smartphones are leading to declining literacy and mental health problems. It’s false, and it’s simply the latest iteration of a long running freak out about the technology and media that young people are using. I break it all down in this video (below).

Banning cell phones in schools has been framed as a “no brainer” by many, despite evidence, like this most recent study, that shows such bans don’t do any good. There is also overwhelming evidence that such a ban would inadvertently harm the most marginalized and needy students and put them at a significant educational disadvantage.

Here’s one good piece about why banning cell phones in school isn’t the answer. WIRED also ran an excellent article on the topic. “It’s time to shift our collective gaze of accountability outward—not with a one-size-fits-all device ban, but with a renewed investment in digital literacy, ethics, and well-being,” reads the WIRED piece.

“Do we want to prepare students for the world, or for the confines of the classroom?” a parent in Los Angeles wrote in response to calls for a ban. “A world without smartphones, and their facilitation of both on-demand information and their distraction, is not a world our children will live in. A nuanced approach to facilitating and managing smartphone use in educational settings might be difficult to figure out, but it does not pretend that we can simply close the Pandora’s box of technology in our daily lives.

To be clear: I don’t think that kids should be allowed to sit on their phones all day in class!! But banning all phones outright simply does not purport to solve the problems that people claim, and the coordinated, well-funded efforts to restrict kids access to the internet and technology (in school and out) are based in politics and feelings, not facts and reality.

Wear a mask, people!

