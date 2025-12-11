Congress is trying to ram through 18 of the most expansive censorship and surveillance laws we have seen in our lifetimes. Under the guise of “online safety,” lawmakers are seeking to remove all anonymity from the internet while mandating total and complete surveillance of people’s online activities.

Fight for the Future has a great breakdown of the laws here, including links to call your lawmakers.

These proposed laws include The Kids Online Safety Act, The SCREEN Act and The App Store Accountability Act. The laws would censor LGBTQ and reproductive justice content off the internet, and any speech the government doesn’t like will be removed or blocked.

The government is also seeking to repeal aka “reform” Section 230, the landmark legislation that protects independent journalism and free speech online. They’re doing all of this claiming they’re “cracking down on big tech”, but in reality these laws are a massive gift to big tech, will drastically increase the amount of data tech companies can harvest on us, and will entrench the power of Meta and Google.

Read up via the links below and call the representatives listed below today and tell them to stop The SCREEN Act, kill The App Store Accountability Act, and kill the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). Say NO to Section 230 reform and NO to online digital ID laws/age verification.

Do not listen to staffers if they try to gaslight you that these laws aren’t harmful and won’t result in mass age/identity verification.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has launched an Age Verification Resource Hub to educate people about these terrible laws, and will be hosting an AMA on r/privacy to talk about it all next week. Join and ask anything about what these sweeping laws really mean for your rights and safety!

KOSA Won’t Just Silence LGBTQ Voices; It Will Also Be Used To Hide Abortion Info From The Internet

Heritage Foundation Says That Of Course GOP Will Use KOSA To Censor LGBTQ Content

Why The Fuck Are Democrats Helping Build MAGA’s Censorship Machine With KOSA?

If Congress Wants to Protect Kids, It Must Protect Their Rights to Privacy and Expression Too.

