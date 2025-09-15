Ali Nasrati never posted about Charlie Kirk on his X account. He was targeted anyway.

Last Friday, Ali Nasrati, a 30-year-old IT technician at Walmart's corporate offices in Virginia, began receiving a barrage of alarming messages and voicemails telling him to "hide" and "get the fuck out of America." Someone sent him his home address.

Nasrati was baffled. He figured it was some sort of spam campaign and tried to ignore it to focus on work. But soon, the calls and messages became overwhelming.

While Nasrati was hard at work, a slew of right wing X accounts had posted his personal information including his photo, home address, and phone number online to millions, claiming he was behind an X account that had celebrated Charlie Kirk's death. But the X account, which over 13,000 users on X posted about, wasn't his.

Since Kirk's killing last week, far right internet users and conservative figures have engaged in a mass cancellation and censorship campaign that has resulted in teachers, military personnel, journalists, and a slew of other workers getting fired, suspended, or disciplined for social media posts. Last Friday, a junior Nasdaq employee was fired over her posts related to Kirk. An assistant dean at Middle Tennessee State University was fired after posting that she had "zero sympathy" for Kirk. The far right influencer Chaya Raichik behind the account Libs of TikTok has posted a steady stream of targets to her over 4.4 million followers.

An anonymously run website called Expose Charlie’s Murderers collected tens of thousands of people's names, social media accounts, employment info, and more, publishing entries on anyone perceived to have “celebrated” or “mocked” Kirk’s death. On Monday the site rebranded to the "Charlie Kirk Data Foundation."

The Trump administration and Republicans in government have encouraged these campaigns. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that his agency was tracking any military personnel who celebrated or mocked Kirk’s death. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, suggested that the administration might revoke the visas of anyone who celebrated Kirk's passing.

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican lawmaker from Louisiana, said he would "use Congressional authority" to ban anyone who "belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk" from social media for life. “I’m also going after their business licenses and permitting, their businesses will be blacklisted aggressively, they should be kicked from every school, and their drivers licenses should be revoked,” he wrote on X.

However, many of these reports and claims of people making insensitive comments about Kirk appear to be unverified. On the internet, it's easy to fake a screenshot or set up an account in someone else's name and manufacture outrage.

On Monday, Ryan Fournier, the national chairman of Students for Trump posted a tweet reading, "IMPORTANT UPDATE: All posts regarding Cynthia Rehberg at West Side Elementary School in Elkhorn, WI have been deleted after we received further information. Cynthia Rehberg was not the individual who made those comments." Fournier and other conservative accounts on X had previously targeted Rehberg over alleged comments made about Kirk.

Rehberg's school district said that after she was falsely targeted on X, the school received 800 voicemails, some including death threats. "She didn't do anything, she didn't do anything wrong," Jason Tadlock, superintendent of the Elkhorn Area School District, told a local news station.

Nasrati suffered a similar experience. On Friday, a right wing influencer who posts under the name "Bad Hombre" and has amassed over 182,000 followers on X posted, "Meet Ali Nasrati @IslamAli911, an Afghan working as a Technical Support Specialist at @Walmart in Herndon, Virginia. You can contact Walmart corporate at 1-800-925-6278. He… hopes Charlie and his family burn in hell."

Calls began flooding into Walmart corporate headquarters. Nasrati was quickly suspended from his job (with pay). Nasrati found out that his employer had put him under investigation and he was promptly locked out of all company systems. "It's like, do I still have a job?" he said. "Am I going to get fired for someone else's stupidity?" Walmart didn't respond to a request for comment.

Some angry conservatives, mistakenly believing Nasrati's personal cell phone was the line for Walmart customer feedback, began leaving threatening voicemails, encouraging his firing.

"I'm wanting to know why you are still employing your technical support specialist in VA by the name of Ali Nasrati," one woman who identified herself as Annie Cooper from Dallas, TX, said on a voicemail. "[Nasrati] has tainted your reputation as a company and he's currently going viral for his disgusting comments on the assination of Charlie Kirk… What action will you take? We suggest you take it soon. This guy is going viral and so are y'all. If you want to redeem your reputation, fire him immediately."

Nasrati says he has never posted about Charlie Kirk. He operated his own personal X account, which he started in 2011, but that account has never once commentated on Kirk or any controversial political topic. He uses his social media pages to keep up with friends and follow sports. His personal page is almost entirely posts about football.

"I don't post about anything, I don't take a stand on anything online," Nasrati told me. "I know that whatever I post, a lot of people who are my coworkers will see it. So when I see stuff online I have my own opinions, but I don't share them with the world. I've been that way my entire life."

It wasn't until last Friday that Nasrati discovered an anonymously run X account was using his name and photo using an image stolen off his social media. The account was started in May and was recently tweeting under the handle "IslamAli911" before deactivating on Sunday. Nasrati said that he had nothing to do with the account and wasn't even aware of its existence prior to all of this. He tried to reply to some X users from his real account after his name went viral, but it did nothing.

In the meantime, Nasrati's name and personal details have ricocheted around the internet. He and his family are living in fear amidst a barrage of threats. Nasrati's sister and mother, who normally live with him, have fled to another location for their safety.

While Nasrati and his sister were born in America and are full U.S. citizens, his parents are immigrants from Afghanistan. A flood of X users have called on ICE to deport them, despite the fact that they are all citizens.

"This is the first time that I've ever felt out of place in my own country," Nasrati said. "I was born here, I was raised here. It's my country as much as anybody else's. But this is the first time that I've ever experienced my life being potentially in danger for who I am as a person, being a Muslim, and having an Afghan ethnic background."

None of the conservative accounts that tweeted Nasrati's personal information appear to have done an ounce of fact checking before blasting his name across the internet and inciting attacks.

Nasrati said that he has been unable to sleep more than 30 minutes due to the anxiety and stress this has caused. He is scared that one of the threats he's received online might materialize. Some conservative X accounts from his own state have posted about him.

"Over 200,000 people think that I'm somebody that I'm not," he said, referring to the amount of views one of the X posts attacking him received. "I don't know if anybody's following me. I don't feel safe going into public areas. I don't know who's there. I don't know who is going to be able to recognize me or not, or who might do something. I'm constantly looking behind my back."

As of Monday afternoon, the outrage on X against Nasrati was ongoing. Nasrati is seeking help from a defamation lawyer. "It’s going to take a lot of adjusting to feel safe again," he said.

