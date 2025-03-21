To unlock more of my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

I cannot produce this newsletter without your financial support. Your money goes directly towards reporting costs.

Democrats like Amy Klobuchar, Dick Durbin and more are teaming up with MAGA to give Trump the power to censor anything he wants on the internet. As early as next week, Senators plan to introduce the first bipartisan bill to repeal Section 230, the landmark internet law that protects free speech online.

This bipartisan threat to repeal the legislation is part of a broader push from the Trump White House to force tech companies to bend to the government’s will, Paris Martineau reports at The Information.

A full repeal of section 230 would devastate large parts of the tech industry, and so the lawmakers are claiming that they simply want to “reform” it in a way that would give the government ultimate power to censor content online and determine what speech certain platforms do and do not allow.

Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law and a co-director of its High Tech Law Institute, called the effort “a form of extortion.” Adam Kovacevich, founder of lobbying firm Chamber of Progress, said it was “hostage taking.”

Martineau writes:

Judges around the country have been slowly but surely chipping away at Section 230, issuing a slew of conflicting and often difficult-to-interpret rulings that make it harder for tech companies both big and small to predict their liability risks. And a deluge of pending cases regarding “social media addiction” will only further muddle the legal landscape, using novel legal theories that aim to sidestep Section 230 protections. Kovacevich, who has worked in the tech and public policy space for two decades, said tech companies are currently facing an unprecedented volume of attacks, particularly taking into account the dozens of state bills introduced in recent months. When it comes to Section 230, he worries lawmakers don’t realize the potential consequences of their actions. “I think most members of Congress tend to think of repealing 230 as a punishment for tech,” said Kovacevich. “But the reality is that without 230, platforms would either look like Disneyland, which would be a sanitized environment where every user post had to be pre-screened, or it’d be a wasteland, where essentially they never looked for anything and every platform looked like 4chan, because they didn’t want to have liability for even looking at potentially defamatory content.” “I don’t think either one of those outcomes is very good,” he said. President Trump himself has long advocated for Section 230’s repeal, and Brendan Carr, whom Trump recently tapped to chair the Federal Communications Commission, has repeatedly stated that he believes the agency has the authority to reinterpret Section 230—despite decades of precedent and a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting otherwise.

Meet Brendan Carr, America’s Federal Censorship Chair

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has positioned himself as one of the most dangerous figures in the Trump administration’s ongoing war on free speech. Carr is using his government position to intimidate journalists, punish media outlets, and pressure tech companies into cracking down on free expression. And he has done all of this while building his profile as a "free speech" influencer on X.

If left unchecked, Carr’s censorship crusade could fundamentally reshape our information ecosystem and have massive consequences for anyone seeking to speak freely without fear of government retaliation.

Mike Masnick, founder of TechDirt, joined me on this week’s Power User to break down who Carr is, why his agenda is so dangerous, what exactly he's doing to dismantle free speech protections in America, and how it all fits into a much bigger movement to control who can speak freely online. Subscribe to my YouTube channel!

What I’m reading

America Needs a New Free Speech Movement

Trump is showing us what an unaccountable class of corporate decision-makers looks like—and it looks like a lot of fear, and a terrible loss of freedom. - The Nation

Vivian Wilson on Being Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Going Viral, and Protecting Trans Youth

In Teen Vogue’s special issue cover story, the estranged 20-year-old daughter of Elon Musk talks about the “cartoonishly evil” Trump administration and being a young trans woman today. - Teen Vogue

The Unbelievable Scale of AI’s Pirated-Books Problem

Meta pirated millions of books to train its AI. Search through them here. - The Atlantic

How Bryan Johnson, Who Wants to Live Forever, Sought Control via Confidentiality Agreements

That control is starting to fray as Mr. Johnson, a longevity guru known for performing experiments on his body, faces a backlash over the agreements. - NY Times

It’s Time for Apple to End Its Culture of Secrecy

The Apple Intelligence debacle calls for a cultural reset and the end of silos in Cupertino. - Big Technology

Inside ‘Bluey’s World’: How a Cute Aussie Puppy Became an Estimated $2B Juggernaut

The brand has spawned immersive experiences, books, podcasts, toys, albums, clothing, homeware, themed hotel rooms, Facebook groups and a mobile game and has made fans out of adults and kids alike: "This is the greatest show ever." - THR

What ‘Conservative Cosmo’ Thinks Women Want

The Evie reader can work. She can be a mom. It’s her choice. It’s just not feminism. - NY Times

User Mag news rundown

For more User Mag follow my meme page and subscribe to my YouTube channel. You can buy me a coffee here.

Listen to my podcast Power User on Apple Podcasts:

Or follow Power User on Spotify:

Share