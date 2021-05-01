Digital Horses Are the Talk of the Crypto World
Horse racing meet NFT mania on Zed Run, a digital platform where some top steeds are fetching six-figure sums.
On Zed Run, a digital horse racing platform, several such events take place every hour, seven days a week. Owners pay modest entry fees — usually between $2 and $15 — to run their steeds against others for prize money.
The horses in these online races are NFTs, or “nonfungible tokens,” meaning they exist only as digital assets. People — most of them cryp…