Dumbphone Owners Have Lost Their Minds
+ Burnout feminism, slop surgery, sleepcations, serftok, Meta's celeb wrangler -> OpenAI, American Girl Ozempic, chatbot cafes, Tinder voting, 13 yr old skincare CEO, how crying girls will make u rich
Hi everyone, I was on vacation with my parents last week. Now I’m back and I have 2 new episodes for you guys below!
The Logging Off Movement Is a Scam
Over the past few years, a massive industry has emerged around dumb phones and the concept of logging off. From $400 minimalist dumb phones to influencers selling digital detox courses, logging off has b…