From Ohio to North Dakota, thousands of people have suddenly gotten brand new newspapers delivered to their doorsteps. At first glance, they look legit. But these newspapers are fake news outlets created by the oil and gas industry to influence public opinion.

Investigative journalist Miranda Green has been uncovering these oil and gas-backed news outlets and websites. She joined me on my podcast Power User talk about how these shady publications are mimicking legitimate local newspapers to spread propaganda and influence public opinion, especially around climate change and other major political issues.​

There's evidence that the recent $666 million judgment against Greenpeace related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests was issued by a jury that was influenced by these fake newspapers. We discuss the oil and gas industry's local news playbook, how to find/identify these websites and papers, and what the oil and gas industry is planning next that could make this problem 10x worse. Watch below!!

What I’m reading

The race to turn brainwaves into fluent speech

Californian researchers and groups such as Precision Neuroscience use implants and AI to make advances in ‘voice prosthesis’. - Financial Times

Who Is the Queen of #RichTok?

In just a few weeks, Becca Bloom has attracted millions of followers on TikTok for embodying “rich people who rich right” - Airmail

Subtitling Your Life

Hearing aids and cochlear implants have been getting better for years, but a new type of device—eyeglasses that display real-time speech transcription on their lenses—are a game-changing breakthrough. - New Yorker

Trump Team Eyes Politically Connected Startup to Overhaul $700 Billion Government Payments Program

A little-known firm with investors linked to JD Vance, Elon Musk and Trump could get a piece of the federal expense card system — and its hundreds of millions in fees. “This goes against all the normal contracting safeguards,” one expert said. - ProPublica

Pivot to Video: The Big Business Behind the Rise of Podcasts You Can Watch

Fans of video podcasts are more than twice as likely to watch a full ad than if they were listening to an audio-only episode. - The Wrap

How the ‘Uber of weed’ went up in smoke after raising $350 million

Eaze’s eat-the-world ambition was wiped out by broken technology, a revolving door of CEOs, and bungled regulation. - SF Standard

Hollywood’s Super Networker Is Building an Entertainment Powerhouse

Talent agent Ari Emanuel is buying sports events, and music and art festivals. - WSJ

Shopping for Tweens Is a Nightmare. These Brands Want to Fix That.

Tween girls are looking for something more mature than the kids clothes they used to buy but not so grown-up as the looks being shilled on Instagram in “haul.” Clothing lines founded by moms and daughters are addressing the tween gap. - WSJ (h/t

)

User Mag news rundown

taylorlorenz3.0 A post shared by @taylorlorenz3.0

