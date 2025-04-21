Fake newspapers are flooding America
+ #RichTok's queen, CECOT influencers, wearable nanobots, robot bees, turning brainwaves into speech, the Uber of weed, subtitling your life, and a second Hegseth group chat fiasco
From Ohio to North Dakota, thousands of people have suddenly gotten brand new newspapers delivered to their doorsteps. At first glance, they look legit. But these newspapers are fake news outlets created by the oil and gas industry to influence public opinion.
Investigative journalist Miranda Green has been uncovering these oil and gas-backed news outlets and websites. She joined me on my podcast Power User talk about how these shady publications are mimicking legitimate local newspapers to spread propaganda and influence public opinion, especially around climate change and other major political issues.
There's evidence that the recent $666 million judgment against Greenpeace related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests was issued by a jury that was influenced by these fake newspapers. We discuss the oil and gas industry's local news playbook, how to find/identify these websites and papers, and what the oil and gas industry is planning next that could make this problem 10x worse. Watch below!!
What I’m reading
User Mag news rundown
Defense secretary Pete Hegseth shared confidential military attack details in a second personal signal chat that included his wife and brother.
A new kids’ show called “Owen Nowhere” will come with a crypto wallet when it debuts this fall.
Young people are making up to $36,000 a year renting t-shirts and speakers on rental apps like Pickle and Yoodlize.
Joe Rogan explained why due process is important on his podcast, saying that "it is better 100 guilty persons should escape than that one innocent person should suffer.”
El Salvador didn’t allow a U.S. Senator to see inside their mega prison, but they allow lots of influencers to film propaganda videos.
Awesome photos inside the largest crossword tournament in the United States.
TikTok takes on Google Maps by surfacing reviews in the comments tab.
A famed AI researcher launched a controversial startup to replace all human workers everywhere.
A video of a simple black screen has over a billion more views than any other TikTok video.
Andrew Cuomo used ChatGPT to generate his housing plan. (Reminder not to rank Cuomo if you’re voting in NYC, and vote for Zohran Mamdani!!)
The notorious r/AmITheAsshole subreddit is being turned into a gameshow for Comedy Central UK.
Just 13% of Americans feel confident about their finances.
Americans are obsessed with protein and it’s driving nutrition experts nuts.
A never-before-seen color has been discovered, claim scientists. The color can’t be viewed through a computer monitor, but it’s a type of turquoise.
A stream sniper named the Dr. Pepper Guy is tracking down Twitch streamers in Japan with frightening accuracy, handing them a cold Dr. Pepper while saying nothing.
Roboticists are building tiny robot bees to help pollenate as IRL honey bee populations plummet.
Mark Zuckerberg and Jamie Dimon unloaded millions of dollars of stock right before tariff announcements roiled markets.
Drones pose increasing risk to airliners near major US airports.
Meta is ramping up its AI-driven age detection. AI tools will detect underage users and automatically change their account settings. (Horrible and moronic system that will lead to more data collection and privacy violations!)
YouTube is showing users fewer videos on their home screens, instead making thumbnails massive, in a change that creators are calling ‘devastating.’
How do you tell a $45,000 bull and an $8,000 bull apart?
Airbnb will finally show users the total cost of their stay right away.
Zales is trying to sell Gen-Z on diamonds and precious metals as everyday staples they can buy for themselves.
DNA-coded skincare, wearable nanobots and more beauty products of tomorrow.
Quiz shows are evolving for gen Alpha with puzzles and social media teasers.
Please, for god’s sake stop with the “dark woke” stuff. (Dark woke is when you claim to be progressive but use slurs and support a bunch of regressive shit. It’s bad! The media should stop pushing it).
