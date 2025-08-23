Across the country, sweeping surveillance laws are being enacted under the guise of "safety" especially "child safety". Courts are handing over sensitive federal data, housing authorities are deploying broadband surveillance, and tech companies across the board are pushing facial recognition with no oversight.

Amidst of all this, S.T.O.P.—the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project—is fighting back. The organization has been calling out facial recognition tech being enacted in public housing. They're pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the NYPD for civil liberties violations, and more.

Albert Fox Cahn is the founder of S.T.O.P. and an icon in the fight against surveillance capitalism. He's joined my Free Speech Friday podcast series this week to talk about what's going on right now in America, all the sneaky new ways corporations and the government are trying to track us, and how we can protect our rights online and off.

