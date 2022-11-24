Here’s what Twitter king Dril thinks of Musk’s chaotic reign
The ‘patron saint of the internet’ tells The Post he’ll never pay for verification but will learn to code if Musk offers him a job
With over 1.7 million followers, Dril, known for his absurdist humor, is the type of influencer that could only emerge on an app like Twitter.
Dril started his account in September 2008, just two years after Twitter launched, and as the platform grew, so did his impact. He became the face of what’s often referred to as “weird Twitter,” a broad and amorph…