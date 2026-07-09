Are we living through the dawn of permanent, personalized surveillance? Kylie Jenner is the face of Meta’s new AI smart glasses and suddenly, influencers are declaring a “hot surveillance summer,” West Village fashion girlies are posting AI glasses selfies, and for thousands of people (not me! lol), cameras on your face have officially gone from creepy to chic.



I sat down with iconic fashion journalist Amy Odell to unpack how Big Tech is using the fashion industry to normalize wearable surveillance. We traced the full history of smart glasses, from the Google Glass disaster to Snapchat Spectacles vending machines to Ray-Ban Stories, Oakley Meta glasses, and the rhinestone-studded AI glasses taking over your feed. We discuss why the Kylie AI glasses are a turning point for wearable tech, and how this could be the moment personalized AI surveillance becomes permanently woven into public life. You can watch the full episode here.

I think what’s different this time around, and what gives the Meta AI glasses staying power, is the AI integration and the plausible deniability around the intention of the device.

Previously, it was easy to label people who chose to wore recording devices on their face creeps. When the glasses only existed to film and record the world around us for content’s sake, the devices could be effectively stigmatized. The way the glasses are being framed now, however, and the capabilities they offer are starkly different.