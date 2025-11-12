Sydney Sweeney just had one of the worst box office weekends of all time. Her new movie Christy, about a female boxer, made barely over $1 million, making it one of the worst-performing films of all time.

This disastrous flop comes on the heels of yet another culture war controversy that she was at the center of, stemming from a viral GQ interview, and now she’s locked in a bitter feud with Zendaya, her co-star on Euphoria, the HBO show that arguably skyrocketed her to stardom.

All of this begs the question: can Sydney Sweeny survive leaning into becoming an avatar for the culture war? Why is every viral moment now a referendum on politics? Is this the end for Sydney Sweeney? Kat Tenbarge joined me on this week’s Power User podcast to discuss.

What I’m reading