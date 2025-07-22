I interviewed the CEO of Jubilee about his company and his editorial process. You can watch the full interview on my YouTube page.

Jubilee is a YouTube behemoth with over 10.2 subscribers. It employs dozens of people in a sprawling office in Los Angeles. The channel puts out a variety of shows, but it is most famous for its debate style content. Recent videos include “Anorexic vs Obese” or “Flat Earthers vs Scientists: Can We Trust Science?” Jubilee’s video “1 Republican vs. 25 Kamala Harris Voters (Feat. Ben Shapiro)” was the fifth most-watched piece of election content on YouTube last year.