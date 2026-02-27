Last year, Meta, Apple, and other big tech platforms began mass removing content and apps related to ICE. They deleted Facebook groups whose members criticized ICE agents, and forced the removal of apps from the app store that allowed citizens to report ICE in their neighborhood. Overall, it’s becoming harder and harder to criticize ICE online.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), is suing the government to fight back against these efforts. Today, Colin McDonnell, an attorney at FIRE joins me to break down FIRE’s lawsuit representing a Chicago-based Facebook group owner and an anti-ICE app founder against the government.



We discuss how DOJ and DHS officials, including Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, successfully pressured Apple and Facebook to remove an ICE-tracking app and a Chicago-based Facebook group with nearly 100,000 members. Colin breaks down why FIRE is suing the government , whether recording law enforcement in public is protected speech or dangerous "doxing,” the threats of a secret ICE protester database, and more!! WATCH NOW!

What I’m reading

Salish Matter Got 87,000 Fans to Go to the Mall. Then Netflix Came Calling

The teen influencer Is a YouTube sensation, Sephora success story and coming soon to a streaming device near you.- WSJ

Online Accusations in Guthrie Abduction Leave One Family ‘Scared Numb’

A fifth-grade teacher and his principal wife hid in their bedroom as dozens of people who believed he might be a kidnapper appeared on their suburban street. - NY Times

AI Will Never Be Conscious

Michael Pollan argues that artificial intelligence can do many things, it just can’t be a person. - WIRED

Kids Show Us What They’re Into, From Pokémon to Pop Stars

We gave them disposable cameras to document their stuff, in all its glittery, sporty, nerdy glory. - Bloomberg

My Life as a Sex Worker at a Nevada Brothel

Men come to me for sex, yes. But in an age of profound loneliness and disconnection, they turn out to be looking for so much more. - Esquire

All the looksmaxxers are getting personality-mogged

The newly notorious streamer Clavicular has a sharp jawline but no charisma. As his movement goes mainstream, its lack of genuine sex appeal is getting increasingly obvious. - GQ

How Chinese AI Chatbots Censor Themselves

Researchers from Stanford and Princeton found that Chinese AI models are more likely than their Western counterparts to dodge political questions or deliver inaccurate answers. - WIRED

A World Where All Is Free? That’s Elon Musk’s Theory of ‘Sustainable Abundance.’

The Tesla and SpaceX chief has told his followers that they will live in a world where robots will take care of every need and people do not have to work, in what has become his latest slogan. - NY Times

