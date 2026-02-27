User Mag

Regarding that last tweet about coding your own websites: I learned how to code because of Neopets' homepages when I was 8 years old. I knew that I needed to understand HTML/CSS to make my page look cool but I didn't know about copy or paste (oh, sweet innocence). I would write down my code, make edits, and transcribe it in a notebook. This is the definition of "grit", no? It's essential to learning and creativity!!

