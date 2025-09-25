From Israel to Saudi Arabia to Russia, the UAE and more, influencers are increasingly being used for political propaganda and foreign influence campaigns. Makenna Kelly is a senior reporter at WIRED and she joined me this week on my podcast Power User.

We talk about how foreign governments are leveraging content creators to quietly push political propaganda and shape foreign policy, how MAGA influencers are embracing these campaigns, and the big money behind it all.

