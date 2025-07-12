For decades, content creators have fought against oppressive copyright law. Copyright claims have been wielded by powerful corporations to take down videos, suppress criticism, and stifle parody through rigid enforcement of online speech.

But now, a troubling shift is unfolding: legal attacks that were once used almost exclusively by powerful media companies, are being weaponized by a big content creator against smaller content creators.

Meredith Rose is a senior policy counsel at Public Knowledge, a non profit promoting freedom of expression and an open internet. She joined me to talk about how copyright law and discussions of fair use are central to the fight over free speech in the digital age! WATCH HERE

MAGA influencers' Epstein crashout

After years of hype and promises to destroy the deep state, the Department of Justice and FBI publicly declared there is no “client list” linking Jeffrey Epstein to prominent figures, this week and told all of MAGA basically to drop the issue. Now, MAGA influencers are accusing Trump of a cover up, the right wing internet is in disarray, and it remains unclear what will happen next.

The Epstein cover up has been the defining conspiracy on the right linking MAGA factions together. Will Sommer is a reporter at The Bulwark who covers the right wing internet (he and I have actually worked at three different media outlets together!). He joined me on my podcast to break down what's going on and what's next for the right.

