For years, YouTube has been the undisputed king of online video, but this week Spotify rolled out some changes that might challenge its throne.

At a podcast star-studded event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (the Hawk Tuah girl was there along with a slew of big YouTubers), Spotify announced its new "Spotify Creators" program, which will allow content creators who upload video shows to Spotify to earn money based on how many views they amass on the platform.

Previously, video podcasts on Spotify could only monetize through ads running during their shows. “By giving you guys, the creators, another path to monetization beyond ads, we’re freeing you up to do what you like doing, which is to create," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on stage.

Beginning January, Spotify Premium subscribers will no longer have podcasts interrupted by ads. “Your fans, they love watching video podcasts," Ek told creators, "but they don’t love the industry shift to a heavy load of third-party ads… We know that people like listening to their favorite artists without interruption, so why shouldn’t they be able to watch your videos in the same way?” For creators, these changes mean that fans will be able to get a seamless, bingeable experience that mirrors what YouTube Premium offers, but on Spotify.

Spotify’s numbers alone are enough to make content creators take notice. Over 250 million users have streamed video podcasts on Spotify, and the platform’s video podcast user base has exploded, growing by more than 60% year-over-year. Currently, more than 1 in 3 U.S. podcast users engage with video, and Spotify’s video library now includes over 300,000 video podcast shows. These stats clearly show an opportunity for Spotify to lure creators (and their fans) away from YouTube.

Creators at the event on Wednesday were skeptical but optimistic. Spotify's senior director of content partnerships, Jordan Newman, met with creators one by one throughout the day to answer their questions about how the program will work and what they can expect. So far the company is not revealing what sort of CPMs creators can expect on their videos, but said that it will be "worth it."

In between panels from leaders in the podcast space like David Rosenthal, co-host of the business podcast Acquired and Drew Afualo, a TikToker turned podcaster, creators were treated to bagels and Erewhon smoothies, and could engage in a range of activities like making their own friendship bracelets to developing their own custom Spotify signature scent. Big names like journalist Don Lemon, life coach Jay Shetty, and reality TV star turned podcaster Nick Vial were roaming around.

But while the event was buzzy and the platform’s new offerings are exciting, they come with some serious risks for creators who are already big on YouTube. YouTube's algorithm, although often frustratingly opaque, is finely tuned to keep video content in front of users. Spotify doesn’t really have a comparable system for serving up video content yet. Creators could also struggle to get the same visibility on Spotify that they’re used to on YouTube, especially if they aren’t already a top name with a built-in following.

There’s also the potential for cannibalization. Video creators who go all-in on Spotify’s new offerings could risk pulling viewers away from their YouTube channels, which, for many, is still their primary income source.

.A recent study showed that 64% of podcast listeners now prefer video podcasts, a huge leap from 43% in 2021.

But the opportunity Spotify offers is hard to ignore. The platform gives creators access to a huge pool of engaged listeners who spend about 40 hours a month on the platform (younger subscribers are averaging closer to 60 hours). These users are already primed for longform content, and Spotify’s mix of video and audio gives creators a chance to reach them in new ways.

I think this program is an especially good opportunity for smaller and mid sized creators who have had trouble competing in YouTube's saturated ecosystem. I'd definitely love to publish video episodes of Power User on Spotify, just to see if people would even watch?!

If Spotify is successful, it could shift the balance of power in the creator economy and introduce a whole new home for longform video creators. And, with creators constantly seeking new ways to reach audiences, Spotify’s video push could mark the start of a new era in platform competition.

Does Bluesky have the juice?

Twitter has been in an absolute free fall since the election. On Nov. 6, it experienced its largest user exodus since Musk bought the platform as users rushed to apps like Bluesky and Instagram Threads. Many more users abandoned the app ahead of X’s new terms of service going into effect today. The new ToS gives Musk the right to use all of your tweets, photos and videos to train his AI bot, Grok.

The battle to replace Twitter has been going on for quite some time now. Early contenders like Post and T2 have shut down, while Instagram’s Threads, Bluesky and Mastodon have been chugging along.

As I’ve said many times on my podcast Power User, Meta’s overly aggressive blunt moderation systems, its decision to down rank and shadow ban journalists and anyone who speaks about social justice issues, and it's total unwillingness to act as a home for real-time information, means it will never truly occupy the space that Twitter once was.

For now, Bluesky seems to be the winner, but what it really won was a declining user base of people who, as Intercept journalist Sam Biddle put it, have "theater kid energy" and "the vibes of an RA trying to organize a dorm activity"

Is there even a point to embracing a new text-based posting app in 2024 when, as Biddle notes, all Bluesky users are really doing is posting to a niche social network that no one really sees in an effort to “basically LARP using Twitter?

Ultimately, I agree with Garbage Day’s Ryan Broderick who wrote: “[Bluesky] still doesn’t feel like a one-stop shop for the kinds of memes or news stories that Twitter was in its heyday or TikTok is now. In other words, it doesn’t feel quite ready to be the main artery of the internet. And some of its most passionate super users, many of which are burned out Twitter refugees who decamped for a quieter network, don’t seem to really want that to happen ever.”

If you’re on Bluesky please follow me and let me know what you think!

The newsletter wars heat up

Beehiiv, a newsletter publishing platform, is making a “multi-million dollar investment” in attracting journalists and launching a “Beehiiv media collective” of journalists as it tries to compete with Substack. Beehiiv journalists will receive a monthly health insurance stipend and will get access to Beehiiv's network of insurance partners among a slew of other benefits. Substack initially offered benefits to independent writers but has cut back majorly. I predict we see a lot more big names jump ship to Beehiiv, especially as Substack leans harder into pushing its app.

