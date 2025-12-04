The Kids Online Safety Act is back in congress along with a slew of other atrocious censorship and surveillance laws including The SCREEN Act and The App Store Accountability Act. There are also a growing number of censorship laws emerging in states across the country.

So today, I’m joining Fight for the Future’s Reddit AMA along with representatives from the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Woodhull Freedom Foundation to answer all your questions on how abortion and reproductive health information will be censored under these terrible “kids online safety” age (aka identity) verification laws. We will be online from now until 5pm EST.

Read up via the links below and call your representatives today and tell them to stop The SCREEN Act, kill The App Store Accountability Act, and kill the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).

KOSA Won’t Just Silence LGBTQ Voices; It Will Also Be Used To Hide Abortion Info From The Internet

Heritage Foundation Says That Of Course GOP Will Use KOSA To Censor LGBTQ Content

Why The Fuck Are Democrats Helping Build MAGA’s Censorship Machine With KOSA?

