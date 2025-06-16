Kids are protesting against I.C.E. in Roblox
Recently, Roblox players have been conducting virtual I.C.E. immigration raids. Roblox players dressed as I.C.E. agents have barged into other player’s houses. They have "arrested" a user hiding in his kitchen and chased down another player while conducting “border patrol” surveillance. Roblox I.C.E. agents hunted down a young player in his bedroom befo…