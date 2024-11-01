LibsofTikTok is hiring an investigative journalist to launder her hate campaigns
The role shows how Raichik is seeking to expand her enterprise and gain legitimacy as a news media figure
Recently, a well regarded investigative journalist received an unsolicited message on LinkedIn from a recruiter hiring for an anonymous new media outlet.
"We're looking for someone with 2+ years of experience as an Investigative Journalist to assist with verifying and validating sources and leads," the job listing read. "This role involves ensuring potential stories are legitimate and requires a strong background in research and sourcing." Other journalists of varying career levels have been sent similar messages, all from a company called RedBalloon.
What the job listing and the recruiter from RedBalloon didn't mention in his outreach messages, is that this investigative journalism role is with Libs of TikTok, a far right media brand, working for its founder Chaya Raichik.