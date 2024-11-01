Dozens of Planet Fitness locations received bomb threats following LibsofTikTok’s posts about the fitness chain's LGBTQ-inclusive policies

Recently, a well regarded investigative journalist received an unsolicited message on LinkedIn from a recruiter hiring for an anonymous new media outlet.

"We're looking for someone with 2+ years of experience as an Investigative Journalist to assist with verifying and validating sources and leads," the job listing read. "This role involves ensuring potential stories are legitimate and requires a strong background in research and sourcing." Other journalists of varying career levels have been sent similar messages, all from a company called RedBalloon.

What the job listing and the recruiter from RedBalloon didn't mention in his outreach messages, is that this investigative journalism role is with Libs of TikTok, a far right media brand, working for its founder Chaya Raichik.