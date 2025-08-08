A few days ago, 18 year old social media star Lil Tay made over $1 million by launching an OnlyFans shortly after her 18th birthday. The launch generated a massive backlash online, people on the left and the right are calling for OnlyFans to be banned and for the criminalization of porn.

But what’s been going viral is not the full story. On today's Free speech Friday I break down Lil Tay's rise, what actually went down with her OnlyFans launch, and how this viral moment is already being weaponized by big influential Democrat and far right accounts to silence speech, dismantle civil liberties and push dangerous censorship laws that would lead to even worse exploitation of women and children. Journalist Kat Tenbarge joined me, watch below! (And if you’re like what? Who’s Lil Tay? What happened? I promise I explain it all!)

