Local news media across the country is promoting yet another non-existent TikTok challenge as a ban on the app looms.

“There’s a TikTok challenge right now, where instead of ding dong ditch, you ding dong kick the door as hard as you can,” claimed Lola Kelly, a Florida resident.

The "door-kicking challenge," according to news outlets across the country, is a TikTok challenge where “individuals kick at doors of homes and businesses for social media fame.” How kicking someone’s door achieves “social media fame” is never explained, of course.

Takoma Park police in Maryland and a slew of news stations have issued warnings about the “door kicking” challenge, sparking outrage and meltdowns in parent groups and yet another moral panic over a “challenge” that flat out does not exist on TikTok. This panic has been stoked by national outlets like the New York Post and Parents.com. Members of local parents groups are arguing that the alleged challenge shows why the app must be banned.

“With the rise of TikTok as a predominant influence in our children’s lives, it seems they are being tempted to take part in increasingly dangerous, and even illegal challenges,” a Parents.com article claims.

Kelly, the Florida resident who repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that TikTok was responsible for someone kicking on her door, said that she owns a gun and could have shot a kid. She then urged parents to talk to their children about TikTok and its danger, saying that “a child is going to get shot.” (It’s worth noting that Kelly never once saw who was kicking at her door, and there is no evidence that the perpetrator was even a young person.)

Not only is kicking on someone’s door not a TikTok challenge, but the tidal wave of irresponsible and inflammatory coverage shows that the majority of news media still doesn’t understand the app’s most basic functionality. TikTok is a short form social media app, it does not “issue challenges.” There is also no social media clout associated with kicking on someone’s door.

Not a single news article on this alleged challenge features actual TikTok videos. There is not a single trending hashtag or term associated with this challenge on TikTok, nor has a single TikTok influencer engaged in this alleged “challenge.”

This is a completely manufactured moral panic driven primarily by local news.

Every single video included in these news stories comes from a Ring camera or other home surveillance system. The people interviewed in nearly half a dozen local news segments all claim that kids have kicked at their door in order to achieve social media fame, but the Ring camera video footage in the news segments nearly all show a person kicking at a door alone. There are no phones shown in the videos and there are no secondary kids in the videos filming. In fact, it doesn’t appear that footage of these alleged door kicking incidents exists anywhere outside of Ring camera videos.

This is not the first time the media has pushed fake a social media challenge. After years of pushing fake YouTube challenges, in 2020, the news media turned its attention to TikTok.

Dozens of viral challenges have been falsely attributed to the app. In 2023, representatives in Congress bombarded TikTok’s CEO with questions about nonexistent TikTok challenges, repeating false information gleaned from news stories.

In 2022, my former colleague Drew Harwell and I broke the story that Meta even hired a well known Republican comms firm to smear TikTok in local news across the country by planting false stories about fake TikTok challenges, some of which were actual trends that began on Facebook.

While it may seem trivial, sensationalized media coverage of nonexistent social media “challenges” isn’t harmless. False news stories are weaponized by powerful policymakers and lobbyists to justify sweeping legislation like the impending TikTok ban and other dangerous and restrictive social media laws like the (very poorly named) Kids Online Safety Act, that ultimately harm the very children they claim to protect.

These pieces of legislation, which are framed by the media as necessary to combat an imaginary epidemic of misbehavior, ignore the reality that social media platforms are crucial lifelines for young people and valuable sources of news and information. By pushing these moral panics, the media distracts from the things that actually harm children.

As I wrote back in 2018, all of these alleged “challenges” and trends follow the same formula: A local news station runs a piece overstating a dangerous “teen trend.” Concerned parents flock to the internet to spread the word. Actual teenagers and anyone else who uses these apps mocks them for their naïveté. Sometimes influencers hop on the trend, parodying it and exploiting it for their own gain. And trolls take advantage of those who believe it’s real, often by creating and posting content that seemingly confirms parents’ worst fears.

Parents have always felt out of touch with the generations below them, but smartphones have seemingly widened that gulf. Sixty percent of teens have created accounts for apps or social-media sites without their parents’ knowledge, according to a 2016 study by the National Cyber Security Alliance. And only 13 percent of teenagers believed their parents “understood the extent of their internet use.” That gap in understanding has allowed this very specific type of misinformation (especially about TikTok) to flourish.

Worried parents share these stories about hoax challenges across Facebook, forums, group chats, and parents groups. They beg the government to take extreme action.

The problem is that these stories are only ever a distraction. They offer false reassurance and an easy fix to the wrong problem. If you can protect your child from the latest “dangerous TikTok challenge,” the thinking goes, you can protect them from the real dangers of the internet.

Unfortunately, maintaining kids’ safety online and off is a much more complicated and delicate task. The internet is profoundly changing kids’ lives in ways that we have yet to understand, and it makes sense that parents want to keep their children safe. But made up TikTok challenges aren’t what they need protection from.

When news outlets cry wolf about fake challenges, it also undermines their credibility, especially with younger audiences. Reporters who don’t understand the basics of how an app like TikTok even operates, should not be writing stories about it.

Unfortunately, as long as newsrooms prioritize virality over the truth, the fake TikTok challenge epidemic will continue, the generational divide will deepen, and trust in the news media will be further undermined. Moral panic will flourish and the adults who panic-share these headlines will continue to create the conditions for even more dangerous and draconian legislation that strips young people of civil liberties and, ultimately, does nothing to meaningfully make the world more safe.

What I’m reading

YouTube is the last bastion of unbiased journalism in India

As Narendra Modi's government clamps down on the free press, top journalists are going solo to report unbiased news. - Rest of World

My Ban From X Is About One Simple Thing: Elon Musk Controlling the Flow of Information

Whether it’s banning articles on X or killing fact checks on Meta, the only constant is that it benefits the powerful. - The Intercept

Lying to Ourselves About a Climate Disaster

The dystopia of Los Angeles' fires are horrifying, mundane, and everything in between. - 404 Media

The Internet’s Future Is Looking Bleaker By the Day

While Meta enacts the X playbook, TikTok is on the verge of being declared illegal. Who wins? Probably not internet users. - WIRED

Meet the influencer who has Elon Musk's ear on Germany's far-right

Musk frequently boosts Naomi Seibt, an extreme far right content creator who has pushed climate change denial and Covid denialism. - Reuters

More fun stuff

How to see who unfollowed you on Instagram using Chat-GPT.

A couple got magnet implants under their skin so their hands connect when they touch.

“Boy apartments” are the new bachelor pads.

Art Deco style is popular again, a century after its heyday.

Pinterest published their report on the breakout trends of 2025 featuring a romance revival, sea witch-inspired clothes and makeup, and a return to surrealism.

It’s always 2 dumb bitches telling each other 'exactlyyyyy.'

‘People feel they don’t owe anyone anything’: flaking out on social plans is becoming more popular.

Is basic fashion the trend set to define 2025? There’s been a pointed turn away from the maximalist Drainer and hyperpop aesthetics that dominated the early pandemic years. Now, it’s not so much about the clothes you wear as the aura you give off.

A Hacker News thread where people suggest their favorite blog of 2024.

taylorlorenz3.0 A post shared by @taylorlorenz3.0

The New York Times launched a new daily sports podcast.

Google announced Daily Listen, an AI feature that creates a podcast episode based on users’ search interests.

Bret Easton Ellis said the new Luca Guadagnino American Psycho with Austin Butler is “fake news.”

Lucy Dacus is looking for “hot mascs” to be in her next music video.

Elon Musk held a hour-long conversation on X with Alice Weidel, the leader of far-right German party AfD, which has deep ties to neo-Nazis. Their conclusion? "Hitler was a communist.”

Polymarket has been running prediction markets on the Los Angeles fires, allowing people to make money by betting on how long the fires will keep going.

Air, a platform that’s like Dropbox but for creative people, has raised a $35M series B.

Meta employees are realizing they’re on “the wrong side of history” after changing policies allow slurs against LGBTQ people.

Chat, are we cooked?

Watch Duty, an app that allows users to track wild fires and evacuation zones, has shot to the top of the App Store.

Internal Meta docs show that users can now claim “Jews are flat out greedier than Christians," and “immigrants are grubby, filthy pieces of shit.”

GQ published an essay from the anonymous Substack writer “coldhealing” as part of a series asking men to share their “counterintuitive wellness resolutions for the New Year.”

Chris Black, co-host of the podcast How Long Gone, got a book deal.

For more great content follow my meme page, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and join my Instagram broadcast channel where I share links all week long.

Listen to my podcast Power User on Apple Podcasts:

Or follow Power User on Spotify:

Share