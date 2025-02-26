Middle school podcast stars MD Foodie Boyz discuss their Dave Portnoy dream collab, growing up on Theo Von and Rogan, and their hopes to squash the Drake vs Kendrick beef on the pod.

Three of the four MD Foodie Boyz

If you've spent time in hyper online corners of the internet over the past month, you've likely encountered the MD Foodie Boyz, a group of middle schoolers who have a podcast where they rate and review food.

The four boys started the podcast a few months ago on YouTube, but it's really taken off on Instagram. Clips of the show have amassed millions of views. Their Instagram page has over 103,000 followers and growing. Brandon Wenerd, publisher of BroBible, called the MD Foodie Boyz podcast "a cultural reset" and "the next viral sensation."

After the "Talk Tuah" podcast went dark following host Hailey Welch's crypto scandal, the official Talk Tuah companion podcast, Talking Talk Tuah, pivoted to covering the MD Foodie Boyz.

"These are three middle schoolers who podcast," Barstool Sports' Pat McAuliffe explained in a podcast episode this week, where they attempted to book the boys for their show. "It's an unintentional parody of what podcasts are. They're like 'what's your favorite pizza,' and then they just talk about pizza."

There's something hilarious about the juxtaposition of the young boys' extremely basic food reviews and the high quality podcast studio they're filming in and slick editing on their clips. (Their parents have access to a podcast studio and one of their older brother's produces the clips).

Their content falls into the broader genre of brain rot, similar to the Costco Guys or MrBeast. It's content unquestionably made for children, but simultaneously hyper-optimized for the internet and formatted for maximum online engagement.

The four kids who make up the MD Foodie Boyz are Jackson, 13, Ryan, 14, Peyton, 13, Emmet, 14, and each has amassed a distinct fandom. Ryan is the most gregarious, but Peyton, who doesn't eat vegetables, is also a breakout star due to the fact that he looks kind of like the character McLovin from the movie SuperBad. Jackson and Emmet aren't as talkative, but provide crucial takes on cuisine for the pod. They’re all from Hartford County, MD and have been friends for years.

The kids are learning to process their overnight internet fame. They've become local celebrities, are now recognized around town, and are already getting hit up for food collaborations. They're also learning how to navigate the downsides of attention, like how to block out hate. The podcast isn't yet monetized, but brand deals are apparently in the works.

Until now, the MD Foodie Boyz have never spoken publicly outside their podcast. I reached out to the kids to chat about what it's becoming a viral sensation in middle school, where they hope to take their podcast, who their dream collab would be, and how they see the future of food media.

The MD Foodie Boyz are at the forefront of what I believe will soon become a Gen Alpha podcast boom. Gen Alpha (kids born between 2010 and 2025) are deeply immersed in digital technology and have never known a world without podcasts and interactive media. They’re coming of age right when the barrier to entry for podcasting is at an all time low and podcast discovery is picking up as the industry shifts to video.

Many of them have also grown up with podcasters playing a pivotal role in their media diets or the media diets of their parents. I thought it was notable how the MD Foodie Boyz cited Joe Rogan and Theo Von as inspirations.

While MD Foodie Boyz is listened to by many adults ironically, the boys are tapping into a legitimately growing market among their peers. Data from Bridge Ratings, a company that provides on demand streaming data, reported a 13% year-over-year increase in podcast listenership among 8 to 15-year-olds, hitting 26% in the first quarter of 2022.

As more Gen Alpha podcasters pic up their mics, I think we’ll soon see an explosion of shows from young people online on a range of topics and interests. You can watch the full video of my interview with the MD Foodie Boyz on my YouTube channel or read the highlights below.

How did the podcast come together?

Ryan: Me and Peyton, we've always discussed food and wanted a podcast. Food Reviews are a really cool thing, and we thought we could probably do it. So his dad had the idea of maybe starting a food podcast. We just came up with the name and stuff probably around a year ago today… We really decided to do it not thinking of any other [middle schoolers with podcasts].

Peyton: We had the idea a year ago, then it took us six to eight months to start then our first video just took off. We didn't think it was going to, we thought it was just going to be our friends who watch it. Then it just took off.

Where has the podcast blown up?

Ryan: First [it blew up] from Instagram, but we both posted on TikTok and Instagram. And then after a little bit, our TikTok has been slowly building up. But mostly Instagram is where we get most of our stuff.

How do you decide what food to cover?

Jackson: We talk to each other and whatever seems good, we go with it.

Peyton: Yeah, we all just call each other at night and decide ideas.

You guys are kind of overnight celebrities, how has it affected your lives?

Ryan: People at school, they have nicknames. They say, like, 'oh my gosh, it's whoever, from the MD Foodie Boyz.' And it's definitely weird being noticed. They're like, 'oh, these are the guys from the podcast.' Stuff like that. It's definitely weird. That's probably the most weird thing.

Jackson: It hasn't changed our lives or anything, it's just cool looking forward to more videos, just advancing the podcast, and see what's next.

Emmet: You also get to meet a lot of new people and it's really creative.

Peyton: It's a cool experience getting to meet different people who know who you are.

Do you guys manage your own social media pages?

Peyton: My brother manages it all for us, he posts all our clips. He's 19.

Who are some podcasters that you guys listen to and admire?

Ryan: Honestly, I listen to Theo Von, and my brothers and dad are older than me, and they listen to Joe Rogan. So I've always kind of been surrounded by podcasts a lot.

Peyton: I don't listen to a lot of podcasts, but I'll listen to a Joe Rogan podcast occasionally.

How have your personal food choices evolved? I don't know that middle school boys are known for their palettes?

Peyton: For me this podcast has allowed me to branch out to new foods, and other stuff that I wouldn't normally try.

Food media has evolved so much. Do you see yourself as part of the next generation of food media?

Ryan: I think it's definitely cool with the whole entire new type of media with food, because it's definitely bringing business to these restaurants that probably wouldn't have as much without these people reviewing and trying stuff. And I hope that we are the future of this new media. But who knows where it will go.

Peyton: It's kind of cool to know that if you review something that, some people might go try that just because they saw you do it.

Who is your dream guest on the MD Foodie Boyz podcast?

Jackson: Everybody was thinking Dave Portnoy because he's one of our biggest inspirations. If we can get in on a pizza review, that would be crazy.

Peyton: I'm a big Drake fan.

Emmet: I think it would be cool to have someone like Kendrick Lamar or Drake.

Maybe they squash the beef on MD Foodie Boyz?

Ryan: That would be great.

How do you balance school and the podcast?

Ryan: The podcast really hasn't taken over our lives. I feel like there's still a lot of personal time in our life in our schedules, with the podcast included. We usually work together every week on a school night. We do something together for the podcast. But other than that, I feel like it really hasn't taken over our lives too much. I think it's a good balance right now of personal life and social media.

If you were going to create the ultimate MD Foodie Boyz meal, what would it be?

Ryan: Personally, I’m a big fan of seafood, so anything seafood obviously because we’re Maryland. So crabs, anything like that. Seafood for me is my favorite type of food.

Peyton: I think a cool episode would be us all having steaks.

Emmet: Probably seafood for me as well, I’m a big sushi and crab person.

Jackson: I think the steak one was a really good idea. We all go get steaks and go to a fancy steak restaurant.

