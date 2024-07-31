The TikTok duo remixing your favorite political soundbites
+ an AI startup founder's diss track drama, DIY dating apps, why Gen Zers are deleting their profile pics
In a 2016 interview with Charlie Rose, “Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance proudly declared: "I'm a 'never Trump' guy, I never liked him." Eight years later, thousands of people on TikTok are dancing to a musical remix of the clip produced by the TikTok duo @casadimusic.
@casadimusic is at the top of a growing remix industrial complex that has emerged onl…