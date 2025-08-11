Meta just hired a far right influencer as an 'AI bias advisor'
+ Purseface, Grand Theft Labubu, crypto maniacs, the influencer tour boom, SEC rush war, summer of engagement, Mrs. MAHA, performative males, and the truth about Anna Delvey's abandoned bunnies
Robby Starbuck, a right wing influencer who has led manufactured online outrage campaigns to get companies to roll back their DEI policies, has officially been hired by Meta as an advisor to root out “ideological and political bias” in their AI product.