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Kevin Clack's avatar
Kevin Clack
14h

Great work! I found this really interesting and frustrating how scammy this company seems to be.

As an aside I really appreciate this work you've been doing and I completely understand using AI tools. You have to use them if you're going to discuss them and criticize them. Otherwise you're not talking from a place of knowledge but from opinion, without the facts behind it.

Keep up the fantastic work and I'm happy to be a founding member!

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rak3re's avatar
rak3re
7h

Speaking of AI tools! I know links in the chat can be annoying but I reallllyyyy think some readers might find this interesting. Basically built a platform to interactively visualize the vibes and takes across a variety of topics and dimensions. It's fun and let's you see how takes differ across, eg, millennials vs boomers, parents vs non-parents, urbans vs rurals, etc. Even how User Mag readers compare to readers of other publications. Check it out if of interest: https://votto.app/usermag

Also lets you generate a cool AI synthesis of the throughlines across your own takes after enough responses. Thought some here might find it interesting to explore. Questions span a wide variety of formats, from serios & policy-oriented to light & playful.

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