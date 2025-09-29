This Wednesday is the one year anniversary of when I quit my job to go full time independent. It’s clearer than ever that we need a robust independent media ecosystem to hold power to account, and the only reason I’m able to do the work I do (not just this newsletter, but my bi-weekly videos, my Free Speech Friday series educating people on civil liberties, my podcast, my social media content, my tech policy and civil rights advocacy work, and so much more)— is because of those of you who pay to support this newsletter. I can’t even begin to explain how grateful I am.

Since the vast majority of my paid subscribers signed up right after I went independent, these next couple months are extremely make it or break it. I hope that if you like my work, you’ll renew your subscription or purchase a paid one and give me the opportunity to remain independent for another year. 🙏

(If you prefer not to subscribe on Substack btw, I’m also now on Patreon). Thank you again so much for everything. And if you have any suggestions on what you’d like to see more of from me, let me know!

Nearly a month ago peaceful student demonstrators protesting corruption in Nepal were shot and killed, sparking nationwide outrage. Government buildings were set in fire, leaders were forced out, and the prime minister resigned, leaving the country’s future uncertain. But that’s not how the mainstream media reported it.

Major U.S. news outlets misrepresented Nepal’s Gen Z youth movement, portraying young protesters as spoiled children upset about losing social media access, rather than as citizens fighting corruption and authoritarian suppression of free speech.

It was a lot of the same framing that the media has used over other authoritarian crackdowns on speech like the TikTok ban here in the U.S.

To break down exactly what is happening in Nepal, I brought on Bala Krishna Sah, one of the top journalists in Nepal, who writes for The Himalayan Times, the country’s number one English language newspaper. He joins me to reveal the real story, that you won’t see in western media, and to talk about why the free speech fight happening in Nepal has global implications. WATCH HERE.

