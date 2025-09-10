In the early days of the internet, social media offered a space where anyone could casually post thoughts, fleeting moments, and feelings about the world. But lately, that culture has disappeared. It has been replaced by highly curated influencer content, manufactured viral slop, and it feels like everyone is just posting… less.

Kyle Chayka is a writer at The New Yorker and he recently explored this phenomenon in a piece. He joins me to talk about the death of casual posting and what this shift says about the future of the internet.

