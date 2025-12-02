As the U.S. contemplates a horrible piece of legislation called the Kids Online Safety Act that would strip all anonymity from the internet, entrench the power of big tech, and actually endanger kids by allowing organizations like the Heritage Foundation to censor LGBTQ content, reproductive justice content, and content advocating for things like feminism and equal rights, I think it’s important to look at how similar laws have already played out in other countries.

A few months ago, I wrote a feature for The Guardian about the devastating effects of the UK’s Online Safety Act, which has been used to deplatform marginalized groups and censor vast amounts of fact-based journalism. However, one of the earliest countries to embrace these fake “online safety” laws to usher in authoritarianism and censorship is Sri Lanka.

Several years ago, the government temporarily banned social media, then passed a restrictive Online Safety Act, which they have used to enact harsh controls over what can and cannot be said online, all under the guise of “child safety” and curbing “misinformation.”

This has been especially devastating for the Eelam Tamil ethnic group in Sri Lanka, which remains heavily persecuted by the government. Documentarian and content creator ArunAnnow has been covering the persecution of the Eelam Tamil people and Sri Lanka’s bad internet laws.

He joined me to talk about how Sri Lanka’s “online safety” crusade is serving as a blueprint for authoritarian U.S. laws. WATCH HERE.

