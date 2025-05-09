If you’ve ever wondered why news media obsesses over shoplifting but ignores wage theft, or why news outlets report a "shortage" of prison guards without questioning why we imprison so many people in the first place, you've probably encountered copaganda.

This week on Power User, I spoke to award-winning civil rights lawyer and author Alec Karakatsanis about his new book, Copaganda: How Police and the Media Manipulate Our News. It completely changed the way I read and watch the news.

I think we’re all familiar with things like local news segments on crime, but Karakatsanis revealed so many insane new things about the entire police PR machine. Police are working with content creators, they’re hiring big time social media strategists to leverage viral videos, and they’re becoming experts at leveraging the internet and online attention.

Karakatsanis and I talked about how copaganda shapes literally every form of media in the U.S. and warps our perceptions of safety and justice. I talked about my own experiences in newsrooms too. Watch my new episode and subscribe to my YouTube channel!

What I’m reading

It’s the Death of the Screenplay Industrial Complex, and Not a Moment Too Soon

With Coverfly shutting down, many fear for the death of the screenplay industrial complex, but here's why you don't have to. - IndieWire

Creators Are Building Their Own Supersized Studio System As Hollywood Cuts Back

YouTube stars now reach as much people as legacy media — and they’re poaching some of the top players to grow even bigger. - The Hollywood Reporter

Basic as the new punk: The rise of normanticisation

The recent embrace of ‘being basic’ isn’t simply a recession indicator, it’s part of a bigger shift away from extreme personalization towards a more normie ideal. - Dazed

The Real-Life Diet of Longevity Guy Bryan Johnson, Who Wants You to Have as Much Sex as Possible

The American entrepreneur and face of anti-aging talks about the food he consumes more than any other, the last time he ate fast food, and what he thinks about combining three drinks and a cigarette. - GQ

How Pope Crave Went From Conclave to the Conclave

The admin behind the Pope Crave account on the journey to making Oscars memes to providing papal updates and reporting from Rome. - Time Magazine

I Am So Fucking Tired of Listening To Women My Age Complain About Being Old and Washed

In honor of my recent birthday at the end of Aries season, here’s an essay about the pleasures of getting deeper into your thirties and the pernicious obsession with female abjection in cinema. - Madwomen & Muses

The internet's obsession with run clubs is ruining running

What started as community building has become commodified chaos on the streets. - Mashable

'I Loved That AI:' Judge Moved by AI-Generated Avatar of Man Killed in Road Rage Incident

How the sister of Christopher Pelkey made an avatar of him to testify in court. - 404 media

User Mag news rundown

Walmart logo before and after

