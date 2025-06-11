To unlock my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

Last week we witnessed one of the most striking ruptures in the alliance between the tech and political worlds: the public blowout between Trump and Musk. After pouring hundreds of millions into Trump’s campaign and serving as a special adviser on the “Department of Government Efficiency" Musk is now on the outs with Trump and his future within the MAGA movement is uncertain.

At 3:00am this morning, Musk began groveling for forgiveness. He posted on X, “I regret some of my posts about President realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Brace Belden is the co-host of the podcast TrueAnon and has been covering Elon and the right wing internet universe for years. He joined me on this week’s podcast to break down Musk's rise in the MAGA world, the big blowup, what this fracturing means for the right going forward, and what's next for Elon. Watch here!

Right wing creators are dominating L.A. protest coverage