Last month, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Megyn Kelly took the stage in front of thousands of people. "Have you heard about what's happening with the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni case?" she asked the crowd. "Are you obsessed with this case? There are millions of people who are obsessed with this case." Over the course of the next 20 minutes, Kelly spoke in detail about Lively vs Baldoni.