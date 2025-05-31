Roblox's illicit fruit economy + ChatGBT
+ Labubu mania, TikTok carnival chaos, celebrity group chats, "tween row", Strava fakeouts, Streamer University 101, stay at home sons, and the status sweatshirts making college girls crash out
Right now, lawmakers in congress are trying to revive the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a dangerous censorship bill that would give the government unprecedented control over the internet and force platforms to spy on young people.
KOSA claims to make kids "safer" online, but don't let the name fool you. This law would give the government unprecedented power to censor speech across the entire internet in the name of "protecting kids." It’s really scary stuff, especially in the hands of the Trump administration. From mental health support communities to LGBTQ forums, KOSA endangers the very spaces young people turn to for help, identity, and connection. KOSA isn’t about safety at all, it's about giving the government unprecedented control over speech.
Ari Cohn is the Lead Counsel for Tech Policy at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and promoting free speech rights for all Americans. He joined me to break down KOSA and explain the many problems with the proposed law.
If you believe in a free and open internet, please join me in sending a message to your lawmakers right now and tell them to reject KOSA!!
User Mag is a 100% reader-supported publication.
What I’m reading
How the Technology Brothers Seized Silicon Valley
From Oracle to Salesforce to Stripe, the most powerful tech firms are now controlled by a few powerful families. – The Information
There Was Water Everywhere, Baby Oil, Baby Powder, Noodles: Inside Kai Cenat’s four-day Streamer University.
The four-day event was designed as a boot camp for content creators who hoped to someday reign over their own empire of influence. – Vulture
Silicon Valley Is at an Inflection Point
The influence of A.I. companies now extends well beyond the realm of business. - NY Times
YouTubers Are Coming for Hollywood’s Sitcom Crown
Some creators are now producing their own fully scripted, pro-grade series — and making money. – Bloomberg
Inside the identity crisis in anti-woke media
Donald Trump has taken their positions on many of their favored issues, but is pursuing their goals with the illiberal tactics they’d abhorred. – Semafor
Elon Musk’s Legacy Is Disease, Starvation, and Death
His decimation of U.S.A.I.D. has had fatal consequences. – The New York Times
The ‘white-collar bloodbath’ is all part of the AI hype machine
If the CEO of a soda company declared that soda-making tech would ruin the global economy, you'd question their grip on reality. – CNN
User Mag news rundown
Record-breaking Roblox game Grow A Garden has spurred a million-dollar-a-week illicit fruit economy with kid entrepreneurs selling rare fruit seeds and animals to each other on third-party marketplaces.
The new dream job for young men: Stay-at-Home Son.
Elon Musk was apparently on so much ketamine while running DOGE that it was affecting his bladder.
A TikTok creator renamed mezuzahs “grace marks” and now evangelical TikTok is at war.
Nancy Mace’s former staff claim she had them create burner accounts on social media to promote her.
300 teens force shutdown of New Jersey carnival after TikTok-inspired meetup descends into chaos and spreads to nearby mall.
Something in deep space is flashing every 44 minutes and no one knows why.
Tinder is testing letting users add height preferences.
Why so many people say ChatGBT instead of ChatGPT (due to linguistics).
Track your mental stress with a forehead e-tattoo.
Grindr’s new Right Now feature brings a spicy live feed to the hookup app.
After one month of joining the platform, Shank is currently the most followed African streamer on Twitch with 90K+ followers.
Why a sweet, slightly sinister elf named Labubu is inescapable right now.
Talking Talk (formerly Talking Talk Tuah) is a podcast about podcasts that’s becoming a cult podcast.
Fake My Run lets you create fraudulent runs in exacting detail, complete with mapped routes, that users can upload to online exercise-tracking services like Strava.
E.l.f. cosmetics bought Hailey Bieber’s Rhode beauty in a $1 billion deal.
Some airlines are quietly charging people flying alone more than passengers who book in pairs.
A one-block stretch of Broadway between Broome and Spring Street in NYC has become known as “tween row.”
NYT Popcast’s interview with Addison Rae is very good.
Chelsea Kramer’s fast-growing clothing brand, Parke, made her an influencer, now her status sweatshirts are making college girls crash out.
Burnout is at a 10-year high for U.S. workers.
Sydney Sweeney is selling 5,000 bars of soap made with her bathwater.
Apple declined to appear on infamous Apple blogger John Gruber’s WWDC podcast for the first time ever after he bashed their AI rollout.
Discord is launching its currency, called Orbs, which users can earn via ads.
A judge rejected the claim that chatbots have free speech in lawsuit over a teen’s suicide.
Taylor Swift bought back her master recordings and Swifties are losing their minds all over the internet.
Trump is considering pardoning Diddy.
Summer rentals in the Hamptons are down 30%.
A rumor spread that Bluesky is shutting down and dying, it’s very much not says the founder.
The unemployment rate for recent college grads has jumped as companies try to replace entry-level workers with AI.
RFK Jr’s “Make America Healthy Again” report was full of AI slop and fake studies.
Thousands of viewers are waiting for two baby bald eagles to hatch on this bald eagle nest livestream.
OpenAI wants ChatGPT to be a ‘super assistant’ for every part of your life. An internal strategy doc lays out OpenAI’s ambition to build “your interface to the internet.”
Major streaming services like Netflix are trying to sign more creators’ as their already proven content is seen as less risky than paying millions for a new show.
Anna Grace Phelan, a 19-year-old TikTok star who documented her battle with Stage 4 brain cancer, has died.
NBA star Jimmy Butler is partnering with WhatsApp to provide group chat commentary on games, as companies look to grow live celebrity group chat concepts.
Gaza’s youngest influencer aged 11 was along a slew of young children murdered by Israeli strikes.
More than a fifth of Gaza’s dead are children under 12 and over 1,200 entire Palestinian families have been completely wiped out.
Comedian and YouTuber Adam Conover apologized for promoting Sam Altman’s eye scanning crypto orb thing.
Nardwuar got his own Nike sneaker.
There’s a secret third Hadid sister.
Good posts
Wait, so it's not ChatGBT?
An alternative perspective on KOSA, from Laura Marquez-Garrett who is a lawyer for the Social Media Victims Law Center who specializes in electronic evidence and forensic investigations:
https://archive.is/mBzbP