Right now, lawmakers in congress are trying to revive the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a dangerous censorship bill that would give the government unprecedented control over the internet and force platforms to spy on young people.

KOSA claims to make kids "safer" online, but don't let the name fool you. This law would give the government unprecedented power to censor speech across the entire internet in the name of "protecting kids." It’s really scary stuff, especially in the hands of the Trump administration. From mental health support communities to LGBTQ forums, KOSA endangers the very spaces young people turn to for help, identity, and connection. KOSA isn’t about safety at all, it's about giving the government unprecedented control over speech.

Ari Cohn is the Lead Counsel for Tech Policy at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and promoting free speech rights for all Americans. He joined me to break down KOSA and explain the many problems with the proposed law.

If you believe in a free and open internet, please join me in sending a message to your lawmakers right now and tell them to reject KOSA!!

What I’m reading

How the Technology Brothers Seized Silicon Valley

From Oracle to Salesforce to Stripe, the most powerful tech firms are now controlled by a few powerful families. – The Information

There Was Water Everywhere, Baby Oil, Baby Powder, Noodles: Inside Kai Cenat’s four-day Streamer University.

The four-day event was designed as a boot camp for content creators who hoped to someday reign over their own empire of influence. – Vulture

Silicon Valley Is at an Inflection Point

The influence of A.I. companies now extends well beyond the realm of business. - NY Times

YouTubers Are Coming for Hollywood’s Sitcom Crown

Some creators are now producing their own fully scripted, pro-grade series — and making money. – Bloomberg

Inside the identity crisis in anti-woke media

Donald Trump has taken their positions on many of their favored issues, but is pursuing their goals with the illiberal tactics they’d abhorred. – Semafor

Elon Musk’s Legacy Is Disease, Starvation, and Death

His decimation of U.S.A.I.D. has had fatal consequences. – The New York Times

The ‘white-collar bloodbath’ is all part of the AI hype machine

If the CEO of a soda company declared that soda-making tech would ruin the global economy, you'd question their grip on reality. – CNN

