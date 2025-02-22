Musk is pictured with his new son

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, the mother of Musk’s 13th child, has filed two petitions against Elon Musk in a Manhattan court. The first, a custody petition, seeks sole legal custody of their son. The second, a paternity petition, seeks to legally establish Musk as the father of their child and reveals new details about their relationship. Copies

The custody filings paint Musk as an absentee father, disinterested in seeing his newborn child. St. Clair claims that Musk has only met his son three times and was not present at his birth. The three meetings occurred in the fall of 2024. On September 21, 2024 in New York City, Musk met the baby for just two hours, then an hour later in the day, she claims. The next and final time that Musk saw his newest child was on November 30, 2024 in Austin, TX for only thirty 30 minutes, according to the petition.

Musk has never once asked to see his child, St. Clair claims in the custody filing, nor has he ever communicated to her about their child without her initiating. He has never asked for photos of their child or even checked in on his son’s wellbeing, the custody filing alleges.

Musk has had zero involvement in the child’s care and upbringing, the filing says, and she is the only parent currently making decisions for the baby.

Given that St. Clair is the only caretaker and parent their baby has ever known, she urged the court to grant her sole custody. She takes the baby to all his medical appointments and is the only one to ever feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met, the petition claims.

In St. Clair’s paternity petition, she outlines Musk’s deep ties to New York City through his companies including Tesla, SpaceX and X.

She details the timeline of their romantic relationship, which began in May 2023. She notes that their child was conceived in the first few days of January 2024, in various locations including St. Barths.

Musk acknowledged that he had fathered the baby multiple times, according to the filing. After St. Clair sent him a photo of her and the baby after birth, he replied, “I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend.”

When discussing safety concerns, Musk said, “if I make a mistake on security, [R.S.C.] will never know his father.” After St. Clair replied that security concerns were why Musk’s name was absent from the birth certificate, Must replied, “necessary for now,” according to screenshots in the the paternity petition.

“Only the paranoid survive,” Musk said, adding a couple messages later that “loose lips sink ships.”

In November 2024, when their son was just two months old, Musk texted St. Clair, “I want to knock you up again.”

Just a few weeks ago, in early February, Musk told St. Clair that the two “have a legion of kids to make.”

In the filing, St. Clair claims that she tried to resolve the issue of Musk’s paternity privately through amendments to a settlement agreement between the two. Her amendments to the agreement, according to the petition, consisted of Musk taking a paternity test and eventually adding Musk’s last name to their child’s name.

User Mag reached out to Musk’s lawyer for comment and will update if they reply.

St. Clair’s filing comes just days after Claire Boucher, the mother of three of Musk’s other children pleaded with him publicly to respond to an alleged medical crisis that one of their kids was experiencing.

Boucher took to X, Musk’s social media platform, to beg him for help, posting, “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”

She continued, “If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

"I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap," Grimes replied. "So I need him to f--king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we're at."

Following her post, many users reported having difficulty finding and viewing her messages on X. Boucher eventually just deleted the entire thread.

Musk and Boucher were been embroiled in a contentious custody battle. In September 2023, Musk initiated legal action in Texas to establish parental rights, prompting Boucher to file a counter-suit in California, arguing that their children resided primarily in that state.

Throughout their legal dispute, Boucher publicly expressed distress and anger. At one point she revealed that she was unable to see one of her children for months and felt enormous financial pressure due to the cost of the legal proceedings.

Last November, Boucher spoke about her battle for custody saying, "I just slept and cried every minute I wasn't explicitly fighting for my kids during that year.” She said that she has a "fraction" of Musk's wealth and resources."

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months," she said.

The case was ultimately resolved in August 2024. But despite the legal resolution, tensions have continued to boil over. After Musk took their son X to the a White House Oval Office meeting with Trump this month, Boucher expressed frustration. “He should not be in public like this,” she posted to X.

St. Clair is a popular conservative influencer who gained fame on X. She previously worked with The Babylon Bee and The Post Millennial. She authored the children's book "Elephants Are Not Birds," about gender.

In February 2025, in order to get ahead of a tabloid news story, she posted publicly to X that she’d welcomed a child with Elon Musk five months prior.

