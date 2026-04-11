Back in 2023, a content creator named Alexey (better known as DaFuqBoom) launched a super weird, viral series about a singing head in a toilet called Skibidi Toilet. It quickly became one of the most popular online series ever created. Over the course of 79 YouTube Shorts episodes, Skibidi Toilet evolved into an epic story about an intergalactic war and developed a powerful online fandom.



Then, Hollywood stepped in. An entertainment company called Invisible Narratives that seeks to merge traditional entertainment with the online world, bought the IP rights to Skibidi Toilet. By early 2025, Alexey took a step back to become an executive producer, meaning he was no longer making the daily videos, and the studio released a new spin-off series called "Emergence.” Fans, however, were not happy with this change.



Now, the Skibidi Toilet fandom is in meltdown mode. After a disastrous leaked call between the studio and popular YouTubers, fans are demanding the original creator take his show back with the hashtag #BringBackBoom. Meanwhile, Skibidi Toilet itself continues to grow in online popularity, becoming one of the most valuable franchises in Hollywood.



Steven Asarch is a journalist who's been covering this controversy, and he joined me to break down what is going on with the Skibidi Toilet franchise, unpack the BringBackBoom movement's true goals, discuss how more and more IP is being developed online and what that means for Hollywood, and answer the biggest question fans are all asking: is Skibidi Toilet officially dead? [WATCH]

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