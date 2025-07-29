To unlock more of my reporting, become a paid subscriber today! I cannot produce this newsletter without your financial support. Your money goes directly towards reporting costs. You can also subscribe on Patreon if you’d rather not subscribe via Substack.

Substack sent a push alert encouraging users to subscribe to a Nazi newsletter that claimed Jewish people are a sickness and that we must eradicate minorities to build a “White homeland.”

NatSocToday describes itself as “a weekly newsletter featuring opinions and news important to the National Socialist and White Nationalist Community.”

The push alert was sent to an undisclosed number of users’ phones on Monday. Some people posted about the app alert on social media, confused why they were being prompted to subscribe to a Nazi blog.

“I had [a swastika] pop up as a notification and I’m like, wtf is this? Why am I getting this?” one user said. “I was quite alarmed and blocked it.” Some users speculated that Substack had issued the push alert intentionally in order to generate engagement or that it was tied to Substack’s recent fundraising round. Substack is primarily funded by Andreessen Horowitz, a firm whose founders have pushed extreme far right rhetoric.

“I thought that Substack was just for diaries and things like that,” a user who posted about receiving the alert on his Instagram story told User Mag. “I didn’t realize there was such a prominent presence of the far right on the app.”

Substack said that the alert was issued by mistake. “We discovered an error that caused some people to receive push notifications they should never have received,” a spokesperson told User Mag. “In some cases, these notifications were extremely offensive or disturbing. This was a serious error, and we apologize for the distress it caused. We have taken the relevant system offline, diagnosed the issue, and are making changes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The most recent post on NatSocToday, the Nazi newsletter Substack promoted, speaks about the necessity of building a white-only America. So far, the newsletter has amassed 746 subscribers and hundreds of collective likes on Substack Notes, the platform’s X competitor.

Users who clicked on NatSocToday’s profile were recommended related content from another Nazi newsletter called White Rabbit, which identifies as a “Southern White Nationalist” and has garnered over 8,600 subscribers. The newsletter White Rabbit is also being recommended on the Substack app through its “rising” leaderboard. Recent posts by the White Rabbit promote Holocaust denialism and praise Hitler.

This is not the first time Substack has come under fire for promoting Nazi content. In 2023, the journalist Jonathan Katz at The Atlantic identified at least 16 newsletters featuring overt Nazi imagery, including the swastika and the sonnenrad, and several others promoting the Great Replacement theory. Several newsletters were run by outspoken white nationalists and at least four were operated by extremists involved with the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

In response, over 200 Substack writers signed an open letter titled “Substackers Against Nazis,” calling on the company to condemn the speech on the newsletters and tighten its moderation policies. Some well known technology and online culture writers like Casey Newton and Ryan Broderick abandoned the platform. Newton flagged seven publications explicitly supporting Nazi ideology and violence in January 2024. Substack quietly removed five of them but declined to revise its content moderation policies.

“We don’t like Nazis either—we wish no-one held those views,” Substack's co-founder Hamish McKenzie said in a statement issued at the time. “But some people do hold those and other extreme views. Given that, we don't think that censorship (including through demonetizing publications) makes the problem go away—in fact, it makes it worse.”

But many high profile former users, like Newton, have argued that Substack has evolved beyond a traditional newsletter platform and now functions much more similarly to a modern social media app with algorithmic recommendations fueling internal discovery and growth. Push alerts and features like the “rising” lists show that the app is doing active promotion of some content, they claim.

Progressive Substack writers who disagree with the platform’s handling of Nazi content say that backlash against the company is hurting their bottom line. Many would-be subscribers refuse to support Substacks published by smaller creators because they don’t want any portion of their money going to a platform that they view as too tolerant of Nazis. And while competitors like Beehiiv and Patreon (which I’m on!) have ramped up their product offerings, neither features the internal discovery systems that Substack offers and which many creators rely on to make a living.

“Small creators can't afford to move off Substack because it's the only place anyone makes money doing this stuff,” one creator posted to Bluesky. “I've never heard of a complete app that covers all the functionality of Substack. For people to shift en masse, another platform needs to actually cover those basis. It needs a good word editor with builtin referencer, proper monetization, and an effective user front-end that aids finding content.”

Substack’s social and multi media features will likely only grow. The platform is now host to a slew of video podcasts and multi media brands. In July, Substack announced that it has raised $100 million in Series C funding from investors at BOND, The Chernin Group (TCG), and Andreessen Horowitz along with Rich Paul, CEO and founder of Klutch Sports Group, and Jens Grede, CEO and co-founder of Skims. The New York Times reported that Substack’s latest round of funding brought the company’s valuation to $1.1 billion, nearly 70% higher than its 2021 valuation.

Substack said in a blog post that it will use the money to invest in “better tools, broader reach, and deeper support for writers and creators” and to build out the Substack app experience further. “Millions use the app weekly, and pay for the work they discover,” the company said. “But this is just the beginning.”

Substack users who received the push alert said that they felt conflicted over continuing to use the app. “I had been using Substack to keep up with a few friends personal blogs where they don’t talk about anything related to fascism,” John said. “I can’t imagine that I’ll continue to use Substack.”

He said that while he recognizes the push alert was sent in error, he isn’t ready to give the company the benefit of the doubt. “There's always an error that leads to these things isn't there,” he said. “But that blog has a lot more prominence than it had before.”

