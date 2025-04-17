Taylor Lorenz DESTROYS Sean Hannity over healthcare

After writing and ranting about me for years, Fox News’ Sean Hannity invited me on his show. I decided to go on because I feel like if they’re going to talk about me anyway, I’d rather be there to make a few points about our healthcare system. For instance:

Every penny of the $22 billion in profit made by UnitedHealth Group in 2023 was at the expense of the suffering of others.

Over 320,000 people died from lack of health insurance in the first 2 years of the pandemic alone.

Nearly 70,000 Americans die each year due to lack of health insurance.

Half of all adults skip or delay care because of cost.

Uninsured Americans have a 40% higher risk of death compared to insured counterparts.

In 2023, insurers denied approximately 19% of in-network claims, totaling around 73 million denials.

UnitedHealthcare (UHC) had one of the highest denial rates among major insurers, reportedly denying nearly one in three customer claims.

100 million Americans are burdened by medical debt, and medical expenses are the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the U.S.

One out of four Americans cannot afford life-saving medicine that their doctors prescribe.

A poll found that nearly 70% of Americans believe that insurance company practices are responsible for Thompson's death.

Deaths due to willful systemic failings are violent, too.

Sean basically crashed out the entire time and kept asking me, an avowed atheist, whether different people had souls. He also kept talking about Brian Thompson being “a father and a husband” after spending the entire prior segment arguing that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a father and a husband, be sent to a death camp in El Salvador.

