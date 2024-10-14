Ethos_atx, which claims to be Austin’s number one restaurant, has nearly 73,000 Instagram followers, reams of positive reviews on its highlights, and photos of seemingly mouth watering food. There is a link to a reservations page. It all looks like a pretty normal restaurant IG account.

But when you look closer, every single thing from the photos of the food, to the venue, is AI generated. The posts from the restaurant get thousands of likes and shares, many from people who don't seem to realize it's all fake. "These are so cute! Tiny greens with big flavor," a business account for a micro greens company commented on a recent post of AI generated micro greens.

"This is some amazing food photography, everything looks impeccable," another user commented on an AI generated photo of scallops.

The page pushes users to a merchandise shop, where Ethos is selling more AI generated products. There are fake, AI generated oil paintings of food, phone cases with AI generated images, t-shirts with AI generated art, stickers, and clothing with the Ethos brand name emblazoned on the front.

It’s unclear what Ethos_atx’s ultimate goal is. “It’s either a scam or a delusional person trying to manifest their dream into existence without any actual path to success,” one Reddit user posted in one of several discussions about the page on the Austin food subreddit.

Role playing online isn't new, the administrator is likely making money from the merch, and clearly at least some portion of Ethos' fans are in on the joke. The restaurant's tagline is "home of unreal flavors." When reached for comment, the restaurant joked they were preparing for a Michelin guide review and couldn't respond. Justine Moore, an investor in San Francisco, noted that the restaurant even has AI generated chefs.

But none of the AI generated content posted on the entire account is labeled as AI generated, and photos of AI food has become a plague on the culinary world.

“All these buzzy food items created to go viral on social media, have set people up to think to themselves, 'well maybe that 12 layer sandwich is a real thing and not AI.’”

Restaurants and food companies are increasingly leveraging AI generated images, generating hyper-realistic or fantastical dishes that might not even be possible in real life. Dozens of ghost kitchens have been advertising AI generated menu items on Doordash and Grubhub and Instacart was suggesting AI generated recipes for dishes with ingredients that don’t even exist.

This barrage of AI generated food slop, paired with restaurant recommendation systems that are already easy to gamify, makes it harder and harder to know what’s a real eatery. Several years ago a man made his backyard shed the top rated restaurant on TripAdvisor. Last year, a restaurant named Mehran’s Steak House received a near-perfect Google rating. The restaurant never existed and was all an elaborate joke.

Eli Sussman, the executive chef and partner at gertrude's, an IRL (and extremely delicious!) bistro in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, said that restaurant food in particular is becoming harder and harder to distinguish between AI and reality. In many ways, the effect of social media on the food industry has primed us all for absurd AI food images and made them even more difficult to detect.

In the late 2010s, in an effort to garner Instagram attention, restaurants began offering more insane and over the top menu items, like extravagant milkshake sundays, wild fusion items like ramen burgers, and leaning into theatrics when it came to presentation.

"All these buzzy food items [created to go viral on social media]," Sussman said, "have set people up to think to themselves, 'well maybe that 12 layer sandwich is a real thing and not AI, because I have seen restaurants that are doing these outrages sandwiches and dishes to just go viral."

goramen A post shared by @goramen

We already have steaks with gold leaf on them presented in a briefcase with an explosion of sparklers and dry ice, maybe a croissant in the shape of Moo Deng isn't so far fetched.

"We’re entering closer to the food singularity or event horizon," Sussman said, where real food becomes increasingly absurd in order to maximize attention on social media, and AI generated food looks even more realistic. "It's all blending and skewing together," he said.

After staring at photos of AI generated food for hours on Sunday, I grabbed a sandwich at Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe in Williamsburg on Monday with some friends. The food came out wrapped in no frills paper, presented by Anthony himself who had a tiny Italian flag painted on his fingernail. No glitter, no gimmicks, it made me appreciate good, real food.

