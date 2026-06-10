Screenshot from Pump Fun GO’s launch video

Last week, Pump.fun, a platform where you can buy and trade meme coins, launched Pump Fun GO, a new service where you can “pay ANYONE to do ANYTHING.” Users can create and complete on bounties “for ANY task.” The company claimed that this new feature would “leverage the power of humans and money across the globe.”

What it has actually done is create a new dystopian market where poor and desperate people debase themselves and others for small sums of money. As many online have pointed out, this is literally the plot of a famous Black Mirror episode.

Pump Fun GO is just the latest in a new class of platforms that are defining the next phase of the attention economy. Prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi are part of this new era, as is the rise of so-called “UGC marketing.” I think we can call it the bounty economy. All of these platforms— Pump Fun, Polymarket, SideShift and others— are building a new synthetic reality where an increasing number of the things we witness IRL or encounter online are not spontaneous occurrences. They are commissioned performances designed to generate attention, engagement, and ultimately financial returns.

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