To unlock more of my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

I cannot produce this newsletter without your financial support. Your money goes directly towards reporting costs.

At a time when the moral panic over smartphones is reaching a fever pitch, appliance manufacturers are rushing to add communication tools and screens to every item under the sun, blurring the line between what constitutes as “screen time.”

A new Samsung vacuum cleaner alerts you to incoming texts and phone calls via an LCD screen. If you missed a text on your vacuum, newer models of Samsung washer and dryer machines allow you to answer calls directly via a 7-inch LCD screen.

Samsung's Bespoke Jet AI Ultra 2025 has a screen for calls and texts

The company has already integrated large touch screens into its line of refrigerators, where you can get models that allow you to do things like watch YouTube, play trivia games, read the news, and access TikTok. And, Samsung is in the process of integrating screens into its line of AI-powered smart ovens.