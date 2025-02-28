Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik and other right wing content creators smile with binders about the sexual abuse of children

Yesterday afternoon, Trump’s Department of Justice invited 15 far right influencers to the White House to give them binders containing a handful of files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The influencers met the Vice President and other members of the administration before they were taken into the Oval Office to meet directly with the President. The group then posed outside the White House with their thick white binders allegedly full of Epstein info, compiled by Attorney General Pam Bondi herself, according to one influencer who attended.

But while the influencers, which included far right extremist Chaya Raichik and Mike Cernovich, a former Pizzagater who himself has been accused of sexual assault, smiled and gloated while holding their binders in the air, the high didn’t last for long.

First, it turned out that AG Bondi did not actually want the public to know about the distribution of the binders, “a caveat that came too late,” according to a report from the right wing website The National Post.

Then, the minute the influencers began actually releasing the documents contained in their binders, all of which were heavily redacted, it became clear that the entire thing was a flop. There were no new revelations and the content in their binders had been available publicly on the internet for years.

The influencers attempted to drum up interest in Epstein’s flight logs and other files that were already dissected by the public years ago, but their followers quickly became angry that after all the hype, the influencers had failed to deliver.

The creators soon became disillusioned themselves. Right wing podcaster Liz Wheeler, admitted that the files lacked anything of interest. “Now what’s interesting is we’re all waiting for bombshells,” Wheeler told followers in a live stream on X. “We’re all waiting for juicy stuff. And that’s not what’s in this binder. That’s not what’s in this binder at all. And that’s exactly how the attorney general presented it to us.”

“It’s fine to feel frustrated,” she added. “You should feel frustrated.”

Other right wing influencers were also outraged at the way the entire thing was made into a spectacle. “Don't get me wrong, I like most of those in the photos,” Tony Kinnett, a right wing creator posted to X. “…Releasing the files like this so it's a little photo op? Cringe. Childish. Not at all how a list of sex abusers should be released. That should be a simple online post via the DOJ.”

Several influencers also copy-pasted language given to them directly by the Trump administration, parroting the government’s talking points word for word.

“Rote posting the proffered language from the office itself?” Kinnett vented, “How is this different than the legacy media?”

Kinnett also chastised the influencers for using the opportunity to try to drive subscriptions and get followers. “One thing Millennials, Gen Z, and iAlpha HATE is the ‘like and subscribe to see EXCLUSIVE’ nonsense,” he added. “Just release it. If you're good at your job, I'll subscribe. Don't hold me up like a shady bouncer.”

The official GOP House Judiciary Committee account, controlled by Jim Jordan, posted a link purporting to be to the documents that was actually just a Rickroll, pissing even more conservatives off.

Realizing the entire thing was a fiasco, Bondi struggled to do damage control. She claimed that more details would be coming. In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel which was made public Thursday afternoon, she claimed that she had been told “the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

Bondi then demanded that the “full and complete Epstein files” be delivered to her office by 8 a.m. Friday, “including records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients.”

According to Business Insider’s Jacob Shamsian, Bondi is now using “the Epstein Files vaporware as an excuse to fire a bunch of people from the FBI field office in New York.”

The entire thing ultimately shows how reliance on influencer-driven media can completely backfire. A bunch of dubious influencers over-hyping a pile of regurgitated, stale information only further underscores the need for rigorous, investigative journalism that actually holds power to account.

