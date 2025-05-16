The Wall Street Journal’s Jeff Horwitz and Angel Au-Yeung just published a shocking investigation into Facebook and Instagram, revealing that the platforms are facing “an epidemic of scams” driven by crime networks.

Internal documents from 2022 show that 70% of newly active Meta advertisers promote scams.

The Facebook scam boom has exploded in recent years in large part due to the rise of cryptocurrency, generative AI and vast overseas crime networks based out of Southeast Asia. Employees have tried to flag the issue to executives, but the company has failed to take systemic measures to tamp down on the scams.

The WSJ reports:

Current and former employees say Meta is reluctant to add impediments for ad-buying clients who drove a 22% increase in its advertising business last year to over $160 billion. Even after users demonstrate a history of scamming, Meta balks at removing them. One late 2024 document reviewed by the Journal shows that the company will allow advertisers to accrue between eight and 32 automated “strikes” for financial fraud before it bans their accounts. In instances where Meta employees personally escalate the problem, the limit can drop to between four and 16 strikes. Adding to the problem is Marketplace, its online secondhand-market that in less than a decade since its launch has surpassed Craigslist to become the internet’s most heavily used repository of free classified ads. Its peer-to-peer model has also made Marketplace a popular hunting ground for scammers… Meta has also argued in U.S. federal court that it bears no legal responsibility to address the issue. “The alleged underenforcement of Meta’s monitoring policies cannot give rise to liability,” the company wrote last year in a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging negligence in removing cryptocurrency impersonation scams, adding that it “does not owe a duty to users” to address fraud on its platforms.

The details in the report are disturbing, especially if you have older people in your life still reliant on Facebook. The WSJ writes:

In recent months, accounts featuring grandmotherly photos have been running Facebook and Instagram ads for a supposed giveaway of a McCormick & Co. spice rack and a selection of its products. Users are asked to provide only a nominal $9.99 shipping fee via a website featuring McCormick branding, a user survey and a game to win prizes. Marah Johnson of Orange County, Calif., has regularly encountered and reported scams on Facebook for years. But she fell for this one. After she entered her credit card information on the McCormick-branded website, she was billed for a series of fraudulent purchases totaling hundreds of dollars. “If their revenue is coming from fraud, what is their incentive to protect people?” asked Johnson, a 58-year-old artist and jewelry-maker. “It feels like Meta is helping the scammers out.”

The Facebook scam economy is reliant on a steady stream of exploited workers, primarily in Southeast Asia, who work in prison-like compounds and are forced to perform under threats of “extreme forms of torture and abuse.”

Many of these workers are victims of scams themselves. They were trafficked after falling for fraudulent social-media employment ads on Facebook.

The entire piece is worth a read, and will hopefully make you think twice before purchasing anything off Facebook, Facebook Marketplace, or Instagram.

What I’m reading

Why The Fuck Are Democrats Helping Build MAGA’s Censorship Machine With KOSA?

Project 2025 is moving fast, and instead of stopping it, Democrats are helping it along via KOSA. – Techdirt

Why The New Surgeon General Pick Might Be The Most Dangerous One Yet

Wellness "Influencer" Casey Means has been selected as the next US Surgeon General, despite having an inactive medical license. Her viewpoints range from nonsensical to absurdly dangerous. - Disabled Ginger

Mouth Tape, Beauty Salt and Meat Bowls: Inside the Skinny Confidential’s Wellness Empire

The blog Lauryn Bosstick started in college has spawned a blockbuster podcast and a product line built on her own experiments in self-care. ‘I’m like a bloodhound dog,’ she says. ‘I’ve tried everything.’– Wall Street Journal

The Professors Are Using ChatGPT, and Some Students Aren’t Happy About It

Students call it hypocritical. A senior at Northeastern University demanded her tuition back. But instructors say generative A.I. tools make them better at their jobs. - NY Times

Stephen A. Smith’s Relentless, Preposterous, Probably Inevitable Road to Political Clout

America’s best-known sports-talker is hosting boldface Democrats and MAGA luminaries and teasing a 2028 run. But what he really wants is Joe Rogan-like influence, and things of that nature. - NY Times

The Most Valuable Commodity Is Friction

AI Chatbots, Newark, and the West Village Girls. In an era obsessed with speed and optimization, we sometimes need slowness and resistance. – Kyla Scanlon

What Is a Website Good For?

A beautifully weird meditation on what websites can be—not just containers for content, but creative mediums in themselves. – Are.na

Silicon Valley’s New Hold on Washington

See how allies of four tech titans are staffing the agencies meant to regulate them, raising ethics flags and securing billions. - WSJ

The Biggest Dating App Faux Pas for Gen Z?

Being Cringe For many young people dating online, sincerity is a deal-breaker and earnestness feels desperate, or even “revolting.” But by guarding their emotions, daters could be missing out on true love. - WIRED

