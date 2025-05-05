To unlock more of my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

Over the weekend, hundreds of BookTok authors gathered in the Baltimore Convention Center for the Million Lives Book Festival. The event was billed as a magical weekend where readers could meet their favorite authors, especially romance and fantasy fiction authors who are popular on BookTok.